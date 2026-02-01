International
Iran's Parliament Recognizes EU Forces as Terrorist Organizations - Parliament Speaker
Sputnik International
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The Iranian Parliament has recognized the armed forces of the European Union countries as terrorist organizations in retaliation for the EU's decision regarding the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Sunday.
"According to Article 7 of the Countermeasures Act, in response to the designation of the IRGC by the EU as a terrorist organization, the armed forces of EU countries are considered terrorist groups, and the consequences of these actions will be shouldered by the EU," Ghalibaf was quoted as saying by Iran’s state broadcasting company.Earlier, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that the European Union Foreign Ministers agreed to add the IRGC to the EU list of terrorist organizations.Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Iran will overcome EU-imposed sanctions and that any new attack would face a harsher response, citing increased readiness of Iran’s armed forces.
Iran's Parliament Recognizes EU Forces as Terrorist Organizations - Parliament Speaker

TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The Iranian Parliament has recognized the armed forces of the European Union countries as terrorist organizations in retaliation for the EU's decision regarding the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Sunday.
"According to Article 7 of the Countermeasures Act, in response to the designation of the IRGC by the EU as a terrorist organization, the armed forces of EU countries are considered terrorist groups, and the consequences of these actions will be shouldered by the EU," Ghalibaf was quoted as saying by Iran’s state broadcasting company.
Earlier, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that the European Union Foreign Ministers agreed to add the IRGC to the EU list of terrorist organizations.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Iran will overcome EU-imposed sanctions and that any new attack would face a harsher response, citing increased readiness of Iran’s armed forces.

On June 13, 2025, Israel carried out surprise airstrikes targeting Iranian military sites and nuclear facilities, including Natanz, followed by Iranian retaliatory missile strikes on Israeli military targets.

The escalation included US attacks on three Iranian nuclear facilities, and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard later announced a retaliatory strike on Al Udeid base in Qatar, before a ceasefire between Iran and Israel.

World
Iran Has Sufficient Strength for Self-Defense, Ready for Any Scenario – Araghchi
Yesterday, 12:08 GMT
