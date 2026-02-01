https://sputnikglobe.com/20260201/israeli-ceasefire-breaches-in-gaza-jeopardize-peace-settlement---egyptian-foreign-ministry-1123558733.html
Israeli Ceasefire Breaches in Gaza Jeopardize Peace Settlement - Egyptian Foreign Ministry
Israel's repeated ceasefire violations in the Gaza Strip undermine prospects for a political conflict resolution, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said.
Earlier in the day, the Gaza Health Ministry said that 26 people were killed and over 30 were injured in Israeli strikes that day. US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff on January 14 announced the second phase of the Gaza peace plan, which ensures demilitarization of the Palestinian enclave, transitional technocratic administration, as well as the territory's reconstruction and the disarmament of all unauthorized personnel. The second phase of the US 20-point peace plan stipulates Israel's withdrawal from more Gaza territory, the deployment of the ISF and the establishment of a new governance structure, which includes the Trump-led Board of Peace.
News
Israel's repeated ceasefire violations in the Gaza Strip undermine prospects for a political conflict resolution, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said.
Earlier in the day, the Gaza Health Ministry said that 26 people were killed and over 30 were injured in Israeli strikes that day.
"The Arab Republic of Egypt condemns Israel's constant violations of the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip ... Egypt stresses that these breaches pose a direct threat to the political path and create obstacles to efforts to create a conducive environment for the transition to a more stable phase in the Gaza Strip," the statement read.
US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff on January 14 announced the second phase of the Gaza peace plan, which ensures demilitarization of the Palestinian enclave, transitional technocratic administration, as well as the territory's reconstruction and the disarmament of all unauthorized personnel.
The second phase of the US 20-point peace plan stipulates Israel's withdrawal from more Gaza territory, the deployment of the ISF and the establishment of a new governance structure, which includes the Trump-led Board of Peace.