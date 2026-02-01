https://sputnikglobe.com/20260201/israeli-ceasefire-breaches-in-gaza-jeopardize-peace-settlement---egyptian-foreign-ministry-1123558733.html

Israeli Ceasefire Breaches in Gaza Jeopardize Peace Settlement - Egyptian Foreign Ministry

Israeli Ceasefire Breaches in Gaza Jeopardize Peace Settlement - Egyptian Foreign Ministry

Sputnik International

Israel's repeated ceasefire violations in the Gaza Strip undermine prospects for a political conflict resolution, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said.

2026-02-01T03:14+0000

2026-02-01T03:14+0000

2026-02-01T04:31+0000

world

middle east

donald trump

israel

gaza strip

egypt

egyptian foreign ministry

steve witkoff

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/09/1122928544_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3c962c224b0ed8a96b206488d31184ed.jpg

Earlier in the day, the Gaza Health Ministry said that 26 people were killed and over 30 were injured in Israeli strikes that day. US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff on January 14 announced the second phase of the Gaza peace plan, which ensures demilitarization of the Palestinian enclave, transitional technocratic administration, as well as the territory's reconstruction and the disarmament of all unauthorized personnel. The second phase of the US 20-point peace plan stipulates Israel's withdrawal from more Gaza territory, the deployment of the ISF and the establishment of a new governance structure, which includes the Trump-led Board of Peace.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260131/israeli-strikes-on-gaza-kill-over-30-people-since-early-saturday--reports-1123557763.html

israel

gaza strip

egypt

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

israel attacks in gaza, gaza ceasefire, egypt on gaza, israel breaches ceasefire in gaza, israel strikes in gaza