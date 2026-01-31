https://sputnikglobe.com/20260131/israeli-strikes-on-gaza-kill-over-30-people-since-early-saturday--reports-1123557763.html
Israeli Strikes on Gaza Kill Over 30 People Since Early Saturday – Reports
At least 31 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since early Saturday, media reported on Saturday, citing medical sources.
The violence comes a day before Israel is due to reopen the Rafah crossing, which links Gaza with Egypt, for the first time since May 2024, the report added. US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff on January 14 announced the second phase of the Gaza peace plan, which ensures demilitarization of the Palestinian enclave, transitional technocratic administration, as well as the territory's reconstruction and the disarmament of all unauthorized personnel.
CAIRO (Sputnik) - At least 31 people have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip since early Saturday, media reported on Saturday, citing medical sources.
The violence comes a day before Israel is due to reopen the Rafah crossing, which links Gaza with Egypt, for the first time since May 2024, the report added.
US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff on January 14 announced the second phase of the Gaza peace plan
, which ensures demilitarization of the Palestinian enclave, transitional technocratic administration, as well as the territory's reconstruction and the disarmament of all unauthorized personnel.