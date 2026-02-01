https://sputnikglobe.com/20260201/natos-whitaker-upbeat-about-prospects-for-peaceful-settlement-in-ukraine-1123559132.html

NATO's Whitaker Upbeat About Prospects for Peaceful Settlement in Ukraine

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker expressed optimism about the prospects for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.

US President Donald Trump also expressed satisfaction with the progress of the negotiations on January 31, adding that the process could now proceed successfully without the participation of his advisers Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. Trilateral security working group talks involving representatives from Russia, the US, and Ukraine took place on January 23-24 in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates. A new meeting is tentatively expected later on Sunday. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that this round would be bilateral, but the United States could join the parties. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov previously called the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Donbas an important component of the overall peace plan.

