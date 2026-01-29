https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/trump-touts-progress-in-russia-ukraine-talks-as-witkoff-says-lots-of-good-things-are-happening-1123550450.html
Trump Touts Progress in Russia-Ukraine Talks as Witkoff Says 'Lots of Good Things Are Happening'
The president made the comments amid a whirlwind of negotiations involving Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
"Steve, Russia-Ukraine, we've been making a lot of progress. Could you explain that?" Trump asked Witkoff at a televised cabinet meeting Thursday.Witkoff expressed confidence in progress he said was made at the talks in Abu Dhabi last week, and announced that negotiations would continue "in about a week."Trump said he'd personally asked President Putin to temporarily halt Russia's tit-for-tat campaign against Ukrainian infrastructure amid freezing temperatures."He agreed to do that, and I have to tell you that was very nice," the US president said.
2026
"Steve, Russia-Ukraine, we've been making a lot of progress. Could you explain that?" Trump asked Witkoff at a televised cabinet meeting Thursday.
"The Ukrainians actually said that we've made more progress since Geneva than they've seen in the last four years of that conflict," Witkoff reported, referring to the talks in Switzerland that took place in November.
Witkoff expressed confidence in progress he said was made at the talks in Abu Dhabi last week, and announced that negotiations would continue "in about a week."
"...Lots of good things happening between the counterparties discussing the land deal. We have a security protocol that's largely finished, a prosperity agreement that's largely finished, and I think the people of Ukraine are now hopeful and expecting that we're going to deliver a peace deal sometime soon," Witkoff said.
Trump said he'd personally asked President Putin to temporarily halt Russia's tit-for-tat campaign against Ukrainian infrastructure amid freezing temperatures.
"He agreed to do that, and I have to tell you that was very nice," the US president said.