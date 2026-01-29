https://sputnikglobe.com/20260129/trump-touts-progress-in-russia-ukraine-talks-as-witkoff-says-lots-of-good-things-are-happening-1123550450.html

Trump Touts Progress in Russia-Ukraine Talks as Witkoff Says 'Lots of Good Things Are Happening'

The president made the comments amid a whirlwind of negotiations involving Trump special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

"Steve, Russia-Ukraine, we've been making a lot of progress. Could you explain that?" Trump asked Witkoff at a televised cabinet meeting Thursday.Witkoff expressed confidence in progress he said was made at the talks in Abu Dhabi last week, and announced that negotiations would continue "in about a week."Trump said he'd personally asked President Putin to temporarily halt Russia's tit-for-tat campaign against Ukrainian infrastructure amid freezing temperatures."He agreed to do that, and I have to tell you that was very nice," the US president said.

