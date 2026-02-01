https://sputnikglobe.com/20260201/negotiations-on-greenland-began-many-issues-agreed-upon---trump-1123559272.html
Negotiations on Greenland Began, Many Issues Agreed Upon - Trump
Negotiations on Greenland Began, Many Issues Agreed Upon - Trump
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump stated that negotiations on US control of Greenland had begun and had already resulted in agreement on many issues.
2026-02-01T05:38+0000
2026-02-01T05:38+0000
2026-02-01T05:38+0000
americas
us
donald trump
greenland
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/16/1123509077_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_1daed716b6dbb239812ae79734a28efe.jpg
The US president did not specify what agreed-upon issues he was discussing or with whom the negotiations were ongoing. "They [European authorities] want us to do it [the US to conclude a deal to purchase Greenland]. I think it is going to be a great deal for everybody, a very important deal," Trump added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260130/greenlandic-parliament-deputy-speaker-allows-for-possibility-of-greenlands-return-to-eu-1123551292.html
americas
greenland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/16/1123509077_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e02c96bf635f7e8761ff9a529b1a362f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us president donald trump stated that negotiations on us control of greenland had begun and had already resulted in agreement on many issues.
us president donald trump stated that negotiations on us control of greenland had begun and had already resulted in agreement on many issues.
Negotiations on Greenland Began, Many Issues Agreed Upon - Trump
US President Donald Trump stated that negotiations on US control of Greenland had begun and had already resulted in agreement on many issues.
"We have started a negotiation, and I think it's pretty well agreed to," Trump told reporters when asked whether he had discussed Greenland with European leaders.
The US president did not specify what agreed-upon issues he was discussing or with whom the negotiations were ongoing.
"They [European authorities] want us to do it [the US to conclude a deal to purchase Greenland]. I think it is going to be a great deal for everybody, a very important deal," Trump added.