Negotiations on Greenland Began, Many Issues Agreed Upon - Trump
Negotiations on Greenland Began, Many Issues Agreed Upon - Trump
US President Donald Trump stated that negotiations on US control of Greenland had begun and had already resulted in agreement on many issues.
The US president did not specify what agreed-upon issues he was discussing or with whom the negotiations were ongoing. "They [European authorities] want us to do it [the US to conclude a deal to purchase Greenland]. I think it is going to be a great deal for everybody, a very important deal," Trump added.
US President Donald Trump stated that negotiations on US control of Greenland had begun and had already resulted in agreement on many issues.
"We have started a negotiation, and I think it's pretty well agreed to," Trump told reporters when asked whether he had discussed Greenland with European leaders.
The US president did not specify what agreed-upon issues he was discussing or with whom the negotiations were ongoing.
"They [European authorities] want us to do it [the US to conclude a deal to purchase Greenland]. I think it is going to be a great deal for everybody, a very important deal," Trump added.
