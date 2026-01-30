International
Greenlandic Parliament Deputy Speaker Allows for Possibility of Greenland's Return to EU
Greenlandic Parliament Deputy Speaker Allows for Possibility of Greenland's Return to EU
Greenland may consider returning to the European Union for national security reasons amid threats from the United States, Bentiaraq Ottosen, deputy speaker of the Greenlandic parliament, told Sputnik.
"Also, I mean that if we hit a bad economic tariff from the US, so we need to take to the European Union ... for national security reasons," Ottosen said.The island left the European Union in 1985.This issue was already discussed in the parliament last year, including in the context of how Greenland could "return to Europe," Ottosen noted, adding that it is still unclear whether the discussion will involve joining the EU as a separate state or as part of Denmark.Greenland is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. Nevertheless, US President Donald Trump has been seeking its acquisition, citing the Arctic island’s strategic importance to American national security. In response, Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against any such move, asserting their sovereignty and demanding respect for their territorial integrity.Trump has repeatedly insisted on acquiring Greenland and making the island part of the US, framing the move as crucial for national security and "defending the free world," particularly from China and Russia. Danish and Greenlandic officials warned the US against seizing the island, demanding respect for their shared territorial integrity.
Greenlandic Parliament Deputy Speaker Allows for Possibility of Greenland's Return to EU

03:59 GMT 30.01.2026
Giant icebergs float in the fjord in Narsaq, southern Greenland.
Greenland may consider returning to the European Union for national security reasons amid threats from the United States, Bentiaraq Ottosen, deputy speaker of the Greenlandic parliament, told Sputnik.
"Also, I mean that if we hit a bad economic tariff from the US, so we need to take to the European Union ... for national security reasons," Ottosen said.
The island left the European Union in 1985.
This issue was already discussed in the parliament last year, including in the context of how Greenland could "return to Europe," Ottosen noted, adding that it is still unclear whether the discussion will involve joining the EU as a separate state or as part of Denmark.
Greenland is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. Nevertheless, US President Donald Trump has been seeking its acquisition, citing the Arctic island’s strategic importance to American national security. In response, Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against any such move, asserting their sovereignty and demanding respect for their territorial integrity.
Trump has repeatedly insisted on acquiring Greenland and making the island part of the US, framing the move as crucial for national security and "defending the free world," particularly from China and Russia. Danish and Greenlandic officials warned the US against seizing the island, demanding respect for their shared territorial integrity.
