Russia Cannot Accept NATO Troops in Ukraine Under Security Guarantees - Foreign Ministry
Russia Cannot Accept NATO Troops in Ukraine Under Security Guarantees - Foreign Ministry
Russia will not accept the deployment of the European Union or NATO forces on Ukrainian territory as part of security guarantees for Kiev, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik.
On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the current version of the security guarantees includes the deployment of troops from several European countries in Ukraine, mainly those of France and the UK, with Washington's support. However, he did not disclose any further details regarding this support. The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that any scenario for the deployment of troops from NATO member states in Ukraine was categorically unacceptable for Russia and was fraught with a sharp escalation. Moscow previously called the statements about the possibility of deploying a contingent of NATO member states in Ukraine, voiced in the UK and other European countries, an incitement to continue hostilities.
russia will not accept the deployment of the european union or nato forces on ukrainian territory as part of security guarantees for kiev, russian deputy foreign minister alexander grushko told sputnik.
russia will not accept the deployment of the european union or nato forces on ukrainian territory as part of security guarantees for kiev, russian deputy foreign minister alexander grushko told sputnik.

Russia Cannot Accept NATO Troops in Ukraine Under Security Guarantees - Foreign Ministry

Russia will not accept the deployment of the European Union or NATO forces on Ukrainian territory as part of security guarantees for Kiev, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik.
"We have said that this is unacceptable, there will be no NATO membership and no foreign military forces. It makes no difference whether, say, a French corporal wears a cap with ‘NATO’ or ‘EU’ written on it. That does not change anything. Therefore, we have not deviated from our position," Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said.
On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the current version of the security guarantees includes the deployment of troops from several European countries in Ukraine, mainly those of France and the UK, with Washington's support. However, he did not disclose any further details regarding this support.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that any scenario for the deployment of troops from NATO member states in Ukraine was categorically unacceptable for Russia and was fraught with a sharp escalation. Moscow previously called the statements about the possibility of deploying a contingent of NATO member states in Ukraine, voiced in the UK and other European countries, an incitement to continue hostilities.
