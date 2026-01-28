https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/nato-has-no-mechanisms-to-oppose-us-in-context-of-greenland---russias-zakharova-1123541237.html

Zakharova Exposes NATO's Blind Spot: Bloc Powerless to Counter US on Greenland

Zakharova Exposes NATO's Blind Spot: Bloc Powerless to Counter US on Greenland

Sputnik International

NATO countries have no means to confront the United States if it decides to seize Greenland, as the organization does not provide for mechanisms to resolve such issues, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

2026-01-28T11:04+0000

2026-01-28T11:04+0000

2026-01-28T13:27+0000

world

russia

greenland

maria zakharova

donald trump

nato

russian foreign ministry

denmark

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117640253_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fe72d52877e4476acbd4d544ac8f61f9.jpg

"[The alleged threat coming from China and Russia] is an entirely made-up story. There is panic within the alliance … And where can they go to file a complaint? They have been conditioned, their national legislation has been structured in such a way that complaints can only be made within NATO against those outside NATO. And there is no clause about how to complain about those within NATO," Zakharova told Sputnik Radio. The spokeswoman cited NATO's Charter, which states that all issues among member states must be resolved collectively, but she zeroed in on its serious blind spot. Greenland is part of the Danish Kingdom. However, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that the Arctic island should join the United States, arguing that the territory is of strategic importance for US national security. Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect their territorial integrity to be respected.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/us-senators-visit-to-greenland-postponed-due-to-weather-conditions---greenlandic-official-1123540297.html

russia

greenland

denmark

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

nato has no mechanisms to oppose us, decides to seize greenland, russian foreign ministry, context of greenland, russian foreign ministry spokeswoman maria zakharova