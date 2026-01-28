https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/nato-has-no-mechanisms-to-oppose-us-in-context-of-greenland---russias-zakharova-1123541237.html
Zakharova Exposes NATO's Blind Spot: Bloc Powerless to Counter US on Greenland
Zakharova Exposes NATO's Blind Spot: Bloc Powerless to Counter US on Greenland
Sputnik International
NATO countries have no means to confront the United States if it decides to seize Greenland, as the organization does not provide for mechanisms to resolve such issues, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
2026-01-28T11:04+0000
2026-01-28T11:04+0000
2026-01-28T13:27+0000
world
russia
greenland
maria zakharova
donald trump
nato
russian foreign ministry
denmark
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117640253_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_fe72d52877e4476acbd4d544ac8f61f9.jpg
"[The alleged threat coming from China and Russia] is an entirely made-up story. There is panic within the alliance … And where can they go to file a complaint? They have been conditioned, their national legislation has been structured in such a way that complaints can only be made within NATO against those outside NATO. And there is no clause about how to complain about those within NATO," Zakharova told Sputnik Radio. The spokeswoman cited NATO's Charter, which states that all issues among member states must be resolved collectively, but she zeroed in on its serious blind spot. Greenland is part of the Danish Kingdom. However, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that the Arctic island should join the United States, arguing that the territory is of strategic importance for US national security. Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect their territorial integrity to be respected.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260128/us-senators-visit-to-greenland-postponed-due-to-weather-conditions---greenlandic-official-1123540297.html
russia
greenland
denmark
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117640253_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f8fb59255bb83ba85533f2f7184d5eac.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
nato has no mechanisms to oppose us, decides to seize greenland, russian foreign ministry, context of greenland, russian foreign ministry spokeswoman maria zakharova
nato has no mechanisms to oppose us, decides to seize greenland, russian foreign ministry, context of greenland, russian foreign ministry spokeswoman maria zakharova
Zakharova Exposes NATO's Blind Spot: Bloc Powerless to Counter US on Greenland
11:04 GMT 28.01.2026 (Updated: 13:27 GMT 28.01.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO countries have no means to confront the United States if it decides to seize Greenland, as the bloc does not provide for mechanisms to resolve such issues, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"[The alleged threat coming from China and Russia] is an entirely made-up story. There is panic within the alliance … And where can they go to file a complaint? They have been conditioned, their national legislation has been structured in such a way that complaints can only be made within NATO against those outside NATO. And there is no clause about how to complain about those within NATO," Zakharova told Sputnik Radio.
The spokeswoman cited NATO's Charter
, which states that all issues among member states must be resolved collectively, but she zeroed in on its serious blind spot.
"It does not even state whether it is permissible or not for one NATO member country to threaten, or even threaten to use force against, another member. There isn't such a provision anywhere. Meaning, no one built this into NATO's mechanisms, and accordingly, there are no options for a response," Zakharova pointed out.
Greenland is part of the Danish Kingdom. However, US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that the Arctic island should join the United States, arguing that the territory is of strategic importance for US national security. Danish and Greenlandic authorities have warned Washington against seizing the island, noting that they expect their territorial integrity to be respected.