https://sputnikglobe.com/20260201/russian-forces-liberate-two-settlements-in-special-military-operation-zone--1123560081.html

Russian Forces Liberate Two Settlements in Special Military Operation Zone

Russian Forces Liberate Two Settlements in Special Military Operation Zone

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces have liberated the village of Zelenoye in the Kharkov region and the settlement of Sukhetskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

2026-02-01T10:00+0000

2026-02-01T10:00+0000

2026-02-01T10:00+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

donetsk

kharkov

russian defense ministry

russia

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0e/1120883560_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_e549f8e5cf5d1eed3c50bf89b8bfb739.jpg

"As a result of the active offensive actions, the units of the Sever battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Zelenoye in the Kharkov region," the ministry said."As a result of decisive actions, units of the Tsentr battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Sukhetskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260131/russian-warriors-smash-ukrainian-reserves-heading-towards-liberated-petrovka-in-zaporozhye-1123558240.html

donetsk

kharkov

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, yug battlegroup, zapad battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup, dnepr battlegroup