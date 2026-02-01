https://sputnikglobe.com/20260201/russian-forces-liberate-two-settlements-in-special-military-operation-zone--1123560081.html
Russian Forces Liberate Two Settlements in Special Military Operation Zone
The Russian armed forces have liberated the village of Zelenoye in the Kharkov region and the settlement of Sukhetskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"As a result of the active offensive actions, the units of the Sever battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Zelenoye in the Kharkov region," the ministry said."As a result of decisive actions, units of the Tsentr battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Sukhetskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the village of Zelenoye in the Kharkov region and the settlement of Sukhetskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"As a result of the active offensive actions, the units of the Sever battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Zelenoye in the Kharkov region," the ministry said.
"As a result of decisive actions, units of the Tsentr battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Sukhetskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry added.
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup
has eliminated more than 375 Ukrainian soldiers
Russia's Vostok battlegroup
has eliminated up to 275 servicepeople
Russia's Zapad battlegroup
has eliminated over 150 soldiers, while the Sever battlegroup
has eliminated more than 130 military personnel
Ukraine has lost up to 125 servicepeople in battles with Russia's Yug battlegroup
and 30 soldiers in battles with the Dnepr battlegroup