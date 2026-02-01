International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Liberate Two Settlements in Special Military Operation Zone
Russian Forces Liberate Two Settlements in Special Military Operation Zone
The Russian armed forces have liberated the village of Zelenoye in the Kharkov region and the settlement of Sukhetskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"As a result of the active offensive actions, the units of the Sever battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Zelenoye in the Kharkov region," the ministry said."As a result of decisive actions, units of the Tsentr battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Sukhetskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry added.
Russian Forces Liberate Two Settlements in Special Military Operation Zone

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have liberated the village of Zelenoye in the Kharkov region and the settlement of Sukhetskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
"As a result of the active offensive actions, the units of the Sever battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Zelenoye in the Kharkov region," the ministry said.
"As a result of decisive actions, units of the Tsentr battlegroup have liberated the settlement of Sukhetskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry added.
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup has eliminated more than 375 Ukrainian soldiers
Russia's Vostok battlegroup has eliminated up to 275 servicepeople
Russia's Zapad battlegroup has eliminated over 150 soldiers, while the Sever battlegroup has eliminated more than 130 military personnel
Ukraine has lost up to 125 servicepeople in battles with Russia's Yug battlegroup and 30 soldiers in battles with the Dnepr battlegroup
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Warriors Smash Ukrainian Reserves Heading Towards Liberated Petrovka in Zaporozhye
Yesterday, 16:37 GMT
