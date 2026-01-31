https://sputnikglobe.com/20260131/russian-warriors-smash-ukrainian-reserves-heading-towards-liberated-petrovka-in-zaporozhye-1123558240.html

Russian Warriors Smash Ukrainian Reserves Heading Towards Liberated Petrovka in Zaporozhye

The Russian Ministry of Defense published a video on Saturday showing footage of the fighting for the settlement of Petrovka in the Zaporozhye region.

The video shows Russian soldier with the Russian flag in the liberated village of Petrovka. Earlier on Saturday, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that Petrovka had been liberated by assault units of Battlegroup Vostok. A video from the ministry shows Russian drones hitting various enemy armored vehicles, cars and Ukrainian troops Battlegroup Vostok is expanding its territory, taking better positions and piling pressure on enemy defenses and disrupting their supply lines, the ministry said.

