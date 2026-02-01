https://sputnikglobe.com/20260201/russias-shoigu-will-discuss-bilateral-relations-with-chinese-foreign-minister-1123560476.html
Russia's Shoigu Will Discuss Bilateral Relations With Chinese Foreign Minister
Russia's Shoigu Will Discuss Bilateral Relations With Chinese Foreign Minister
Sputnik International
Russia's Security Council Chairman Sergey Shoigu said on Sunday that he intends to discuss important issues of bilateral relations and the global agenda with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
2026-02-01T10:30+0000
2026-02-01T10:30+0000
2026-02-01T10:30+0000
world
sergei shoigu
wang yi
russia
china
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/01/1123560315_0:278:3135:2041_1920x0_80_0_0_14288c43b359b2d52fb2ce892e9b2ad4.jpg
"On the instructions of the Russian president [Vladimir Putin], we will discuss a number of important, long-standing, and in some cases overdue issues not only concerning our bilateral relations but also, undoubtedly, everything happening in the world," Shoigu said during a meeting with Wang. Shoigu underlined the rapid changes in international politics and the swift deterioration of the situation in many regions around the world. Russia is closely monitoring Japan’s militarization and and supports China on the Taiwan issue, Shoigu added. Shoigu also congratulated the Chinese people on the upcoming Spring Festival, also known as the Chinese New Year, adding that he enjoys visiting the Chinese capital.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260201/shoigu-arrives-in-china-for-talks-with-chinese-foreign-minister--russian-security-council-1123559471.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/01/1123560315_261:0:2992:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ab4228ee3904c32af47f15b2728e6989.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, china, beijing, shoigu, wang yi, russia's security council, chinese foreign minister, cooperation, situation, world, taiwan, japan, militarization, politics, changes
russia, china, beijing, shoigu, wang yi, russia's security council, chinese foreign minister, cooperation, situation, world, taiwan, japan, militarization, politics, changes
Russia's Shoigu Will Discuss Bilateral Relations With Chinese Foreign Minister
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Russia's Security Council Chairman Sergey Shoigu said on Sunday that he intends to discuss important issues of bilateral relations and the global agenda with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
"On the instructions of the Russian president [Vladimir Putin], we will discuss a number of important, long-standing, and in some cases overdue issues not only concerning our bilateral relations but also, undoubtedly, everything happening in the world," Shoigu said during a meeting with Wang.
Shoigu underlined the rapid changes in international politics and the swift deterioration of the situation in many regions around the world.
Russia is closely monitoring Japan’s militarization and and supports China on the Taiwan issue, Shoigu added.
Shoigu also congratulated the Chinese people on the upcoming Spring Festival, also known as the Chinese New Year, adding that he enjoys visiting the Chinese capital.