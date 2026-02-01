https://sputnikglobe.com/20260201/russias-shoigu-will-discuss-bilateral-relations-with-chinese-foreign-minister-1123560476.html

Russia's Shoigu Will Discuss Bilateral Relations With Chinese Foreign Minister

Sputnik International

Russia's Security Council Chairman Sergey Shoigu said on Sunday that he intends to discuss important issues of bilateral relations and the global agenda with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"On the instructions of the Russian president [Vladimir Putin], we will discuss a number of important, long-standing, and in some cases overdue issues not only concerning our bilateral relations but also, undoubtedly, everything happening in the world," Shoigu said during a meeting with Wang. Shoigu underlined the rapid changes in international politics and the swift deterioration of the situation in many regions around the world. Russia is closely monitoring Japan’s militarization and and supports China on the Taiwan issue, Shoigu added. Shoigu also congratulated the Chinese people on the upcoming Spring Festival, also known as the Chinese New Year, adding that he enjoys visiting the Chinese capital.

