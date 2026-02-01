https://sputnikglobe.com/20260201/shoigu-arrives-in-china-for-talks-with-chinese-foreign-minister--russian-security-council-1123559471.html
Shoigu Arrives in China for Talks With Chinese Foreign Minister – Russian Security Council
Shoigu Arrives in China for Talks With Chinese Foreign Minister – Russian Security Council
Sputnik International
On December 1, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held Russian-Chinese consultations on strategic security in Moscow.
2026-02-01T06:46+0000
2026-02-01T06:46+0000
2026-02-01T06:47+0000
world
sergei shoigu
wang yi
china
russia
russian security council
moscow
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0c/1120858841_0:0:2894:1628_1920x0_80_0_0_d12aa64dad0779497d1b968921b93a83.jpg
Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu arrived in China to discuss international and regional security issues with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the Russian Security Council press service said. During the meeting with the head of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, the two parties will discuss the changing situation in the international and regional security sphere, the statement added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20251207/russias-shoigu-to-visit-vietnam-laos-next-week-for-high-level-talks---security-council-1123250964.html
china
russia
moscow
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0b/0c/1120858841_87:0:2818:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ddb1f422586513f4284ad0359fcd88be.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
on december 1, russian security council secretary sergei shoigu and chinese foreign minister wang yi held russian-chinese consultations on strategic security in moscow.
on december 1, russian security council secretary sergei shoigu and chinese foreign minister wang yi held russian-chinese consultations on strategic security in moscow.
Shoigu Arrives in China for Talks With Chinese Foreign Minister – Russian Security Council
06:46 GMT 01.02.2026 (Updated: 06:47 GMT 01.02.2026)
On December 1, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held Russian-Chinese consultations on strategic security in Moscow.
Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu arrived in China to discuss international and regional security issues with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the Russian Security Council press service said.
"On February 1, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu arrived in China for conducting talks with Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi," the statement read.
During the meeting with the head of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, the two parties will discuss the changing situation in the international and regional security sphere, the statement added.
7 December 2025, 13:34 GMT