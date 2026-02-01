https://sputnikglobe.com/20260201/shoigu-arrives-in-china-for-talks-with-chinese-foreign-minister--russian-security-council-1123559471.html

Shoigu Arrives in China for Talks With Chinese Foreign Minister – Russian Security Council

On December 1, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held Russian-Chinese consultations on strategic security in Moscow.

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu arrived in China to discuss international and regional security issues with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the Russian Security Council press service said. During the meeting with the head of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, the two parties will discuss the changing situation in the international and regional security sphere, the statement added.

