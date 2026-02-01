International
Shoigu Arrives in China for Talks With Chinese Foreign Minister – Russian Security Council
On December 1, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held Russian-Chinese consultations on strategic security in Moscow.
Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu arrived in China to discuss international and regional security issues with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the Russian Security Council press service said. During the meeting with the head of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, the two parties will discuss the changing situation in the international and regional security sphere, the statement added.
06:46 GMT 01.02.2026 (Updated: 06:47 GMT 01.02.2026)
Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. File photo
On December 1, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held Russian-Chinese consultations on strategic security in Moscow.
Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu arrived in China to discuss international and regional security issues with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the Russian Security Council press service said.
"On February 1, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu arrived in China for conducting talks with Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi," the statement read.
During the meeting with the head of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, the two parties will discuss the changing situation in the international and regional security sphere, the statement added.
