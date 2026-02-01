International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Ukrainian Drone Strike Kills Woman and Child Near Mariupol
The Investigative Committee report states that the fixed-wing strike drone is presumed to be NATO-manufactured. An expert examination will be conducted to determine the precise type and model of the explosive device.
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
"During on-site inspection it was determined that two civilians, including a child born in 2020, were killed. Another child was wounded and is currently receiving necessary medical assistance," the report says.
15:12 GMT 01.02.2026 (Updated: 16:05 GMT 01.02.2026)
The Investigative Committee report states that the fixed-wing strike drone is presumed to be NATO-manufactured. An expert examination will be conducted to determine the precise type and model of the explosive device.
"During on-site inspection it was determined that two civilians, including a child born in 2020, were killed. Another child was wounded and is currently receiving necessary medical assistance," the report says.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Crew of Medical Vehicle Attacked by Ukrainian Drone in Kherson Region Killed - Governor
24 January, 12:32 GMT
