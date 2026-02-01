https://sputnikglobe.com/20260201/ukrainian-drone-strike-kills-woman-and-child-near-mariupol-1123560941.html

Ukrainian Drone Strike Kills Woman and Child Near Mariupol

Ukrainian Drone Strike Kills Woman and Child Near Mariupol

The Investigative Committee report states that the fixed-wing strike drone is presumed to be NATO-manufactured. An expert examination will be conducted to determine the precise type and model of the explosive device.

"During on-site inspection it was determined that two civilians, including a child born in 2020, were killed. Another child was wounded and is currently receiving necessary medical assistance," the report says.

