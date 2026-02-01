https://sputnikglobe.com/20260201/us-invites-china-to-purchase-venezuelan-oil---trump-1123559000.html

The United States is inviting China to participate in Venezuelan oil purchases, US President Donald Trump said.

2026-02-01T03:58+0000

2026-02-01T03:58+0000

2026-02-01T04:38+0000

The US leader also expects India to purchase Venezuelan oil. Trump said Washington had not yet discussed Caracas' share of revenues from Venezuelan oil sales, but expressed confidence that the United States and Venezuela were currently getting along well.

