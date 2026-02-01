https://sputnikglobe.com/20260201/us-invites-china-to-purchase-venezuelan-oil---trump-1123559000.html
US Invites China to Purchase Venezuelan Oil - Trump
US Invites China to Purchase Venezuelan Oil - Trump
Sputnik International
The United States is inviting China to participate in Venezuelan oil purchases, US President Donald Trump said.
2026-02-01T03:58+0000
2026-02-01T03:58+0000
2026-02-01T04:38+0000
americas
donald trump
venezuela
china
us
oil exports
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/07/1123433814_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_32fa0b73887a79ead0ef2d3e3ada6787.jpg
The US leader also expects India to purchase Venezuelan oil. Trump said Washington had not yet discussed Caracas' share of revenues from Venezuelan oil sales, but expressed confidence that the United States and Venezuela were currently getting along well.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260130/us-allows-drilling-export-purchase-and-sale-of-venezuelan-oil-for-us-entities---treasury-1123551169.html
americas
venezuela
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/07/1123433814_226:0:2957:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b643d2447def8aad5e3b756290a429f2.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us-china relations, us in venezuela, china in venezuela, venezuelan oil, oil exports,
us-china relations, us in venezuela, china in venezuela, venezuelan oil, oil exports,
US Invites China to Purchase Venezuelan Oil - Trump
03:58 GMT 01.02.2026 (Updated: 04:38 GMT 01.02.2026)
The United States is inviting China to participate in Venezuelan oil purchases, US President Donald Trump said.
"China is welcome to come in, and we'll have a great deal on oil," Trump told reporters.
The US leader also expects India to purchase Venezuelan oil.
Trump said Washington had not yet discussed Caracas' share of revenues from Venezuelan oil sales, but expressed confidence that the United States and Venezuela were currently getting along well.