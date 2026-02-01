International
US Invites China to Purchase Venezuelan Oil - Trump
The United States is inviting China to participate in Venezuelan oil purchases, US President Donald Trump said.
The US leader also expects India to purchase Venezuelan oil. Trump said Washington had not yet discussed Caracas' share of revenues from Venezuelan oil sales, but expressed confidence that the United States and Venezuela were currently getting along well.
03:58 GMT 01.02.2026 (Updated: 04:38 GMT 01.02.2026)
The United States is inviting China to participate in Venezuelan oil purchases, US President Donald Trump said.
"China is welcome to come in, and we'll have a great deal on oil," Trump told reporters.
The US leader also expects India to purchase Venezuelan oil.
Trump said Washington had not yet discussed Caracas' share of revenues from Venezuelan oil sales, but expressed confidence that the United States and Venezuela were currently getting along well.
