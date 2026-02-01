https://sputnikglobe.com/20260201/west-wants-to-disrupt-the-strategic-aliance-between-russia-and-china-but-it-will-fail--shoigu-1123561317.html

West Wants to Disrupt the Strategic Aliance Between Russia and China, but It Will Fail – Shoigu

West Wants to Disrupt the Strategic Aliance Between Russia and China, but It Will Fail – Shoigu

Sputnik International

The West wants to sow discord in the strategic partnership between Russia and China, but it will not succeed, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Sunday.

2026-02-01T16:04+0000

2026-02-01T16:04+0000

2026-02-01T16:04+0000

world

sergei shoigu

wang yi

china

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/01/1123561409_0:262:3072:1990_1920x0_80_0_0_a7277c16c82e420c6417643305e4a71d.jpg

Earlier in the day, Shoigu arrived in China for talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.Western countries have made it a rule to justify their actions by the threat from Russia and China, the official added.Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping maintain an active dialogue and will continue it on a regular basis this year, Shoigu said. Shoigu also said that his talks with Wang were very substantive, during which they discussed the schedule of contacts, including at the highest level. The discussions also focused on developments in various regions of the world affecting the interests of both Moscow and Beijing, the statement added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260201/russias-shoigu-will-discuss-bilateral-relations-with-chinese-foreign-minister-1123560476.html

china

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, china, beijing, shoigu, wang yi, russia's security council, chinese foreign minister, cooperation, situation, world, taiwan, japan, militarization, politics, changes