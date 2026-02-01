https://sputnikglobe.com/20260201/west-wants-to-disrupt-the-strategic-aliance-between-russia-and-china-but-it-will-fail--shoigu-1123561317.html
The West wants to sow discord in the strategic partnership between Russia and China, but it will not succeed, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Sunday.
West Wants to Disrupt the Strategic Aliance Between Russia and China, but It Will Fail – Shoigu
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The West wants to sow discord in the strategic partnership between Russia and China, but it will not succeed, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, Shoigu arrived in China for talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
"Westerners dream day and night of how to create discord in the strategic partnership of our states. I would like to emphasize once again: Moscow and Beijing will not sit idly by and tolerate biased insinuations," Shoigu was quoted as saying by the press service of Russia's Security Council.
Western countries have made it a rule to justify their actions by the threat from Russia and China, the official added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping maintain an active dialogue and will continue it on a regular basis this year, Shoigu said.
"The leaders of our countries maintain friendly relations and conduct the most active dialogue. Therefore, it is only natural that such communication will continue on a regular basis this year," Shoigu was quoted as saying by the press service of Russia's Security Council.
Shoigu also said that his talks with Wang were very substantive, during which they discussed the schedule of contacts, including at the highest level.
The discussions also focused on developments in various regions of the world affecting the interests of both Moscow and Beijing, the statement added.