FIFA Should Consider Canceling Ban of Russian Teams Playing in Int'l Tournaments - Head
FIFA President Gianni Infantino said that the organization is obliged to consider lifting the ban from Russian national teams.
In February 2022, FIFA and UEFA suspended Russian national teams and clubs from participating in international competitions indefinitely. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that sport should remain a unifying force rather than a political tool, bringing people and nations together through fair competition.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - FIFA President Gianni Infantino said that the organization is obliged to consider lifting the ban from Russian national teams.
In February 2022, FIFA and UEFA suspended Russian national teams and clubs from participating in international competitions indefinitely.
"Oh, definitely. We have to. Yes… at least at youth level. This ban has not achieved anything... It has just created more frustration, and hatred," Infantino told Sky News, when asked if FIFA would consider lifting the ban on Russian teams.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that sport should remain a unifying force rather than a political tool, bringing people and nations together through fair competition.
15 November 2025, 13:04 GMT