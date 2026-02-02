https://sputnikglobe.com/20260202/fifa-should-consider-canceling-ban-of-russian-teams-playing-in-intl-tournaments---head-1123567665.html

FIFA Should Consider Canceling Ban of Russian Teams Playing in Int'l Tournaments - Head

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said that the organization is obliged to consider lifting the ban from Russian national teams.

In February 2022, FIFA and UEFA suspended Russian national teams and clubs from participating in international competitions indefinitely. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that sport should remain a unifying force rather than a political tool, bringing people and nations together through fair competition.

