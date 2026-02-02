International
FIFA Should Consider Canceling Ban of Russian Teams Playing in Int'l Tournaments - Head
FIFA Should Consider Canceling Ban of Russian Teams Playing in Int'l Tournaments - Head
FIFA President Gianni Infantino said that the organization is obliged to consider lifting the ban from Russian national teams.
2026-02-02T16:09+0000
2026-02-02T16:09+0000
In February 2022, FIFA and UEFA suspended Russian national teams and clubs from participating in international competitions indefinitely. Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that sport should remain a unifying force rather than a political tool, bringing people and nations together through fair competition.
FIFA Should Consider Canceling Ban of Russian Teams Playing in Int'l Tournaments - Head

16:09 GMT 02.02.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - FIFA President Gianni Infantino said that the organization is obliged to consider lifting the ban from Russian national teams.
In February 2022, FIFA and UEFA suspended Russian national teams and clubs from participating in international competitions indefinitely.
"Oh, definitely. We have to. Yes… at least at youth level. This ban has not achieved anything... It has just created more frustration, and hatred," Infantino told Sky News, when asked if FIFA would consider lifting the ban on Russian teams.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that sport should remain a unifying force rather than a political tool, bringing people and nations together through fair competition.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.11.2025
World
IOC’s Double Standards Trample Principle of 'Sport Above Politics' – Russian Ministry
15 November 2025, 13:04 GMT
