Foreign Military Presence in Ukraine is Unacceptable for Russia - MFA
18:17 GMT 02.02.2026 (Updated: 18:28 GMT 02.02.2026)
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabankRussian soldiers in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine.
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov/
Russia would regard the deployment of any foreign military forces or infrastructure in Ukraine as foreign intervention, and would treat them as legitimate targets, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said.
While responding to questions following Sergey Lavrov’s press conference, the ministry also stated that:
Any offers on peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian conflict require scrutiny to ensure that they are acceptable for Russia
"On January 12, Zelensky announced that he had sent the Americans some further proposals. Kiev has not abandoned hope of blaming Russia for the disruption of the negotiation process. Aware of this, we will continue to highlight the tricks and diplomatic maneuvers of Kiev and its sponsors. We emphasize: any proposals require examination for their acceptability to Russia and their compliance with the goals and objectives of the special military operation," the ministry stated.
Any attempts to negotiate with Russia using ultimatums are inherently absurd and doomed to fail
Resolving the Ukrainian conflict is impossible without restoration of the rights of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, its priests and the faithful
Russia is thankful to the UAE for its efforts to facilitate the peaceful resolution of the conflict; over 4 thousand people were freed in prisoner swaps mediated by the UAE
"We are grateful to our partners from the UAE for their sincere desire to help resolve the Ukrainian crisis. It is through this lens that we perceive their participation in the activities initiated by Brazil and China on the UN platform of the Group of Friends for Peace on the Ukraine Crisis," the ministry said.
Since last summer, Moscow handed over to Ukraine over 12,000 bodies of slain Ukrainian soldiers and received over 200 bodies of killed Russian soldiers in return