France Exploring Ways to Overthrow Madagascar's New President - Russian Foreign Intel

France is exploring ways to overthrow the new president of Madagascar, Michael Randrianirina, and restore a regime loyal to Paris, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday.

The administration of French President Emmanuel Macron is looking for opportunities for a "political revenge" in Africa, the SVR said.Additionally, the statement said that France's involvement in a coup attempt in Burkina Faso on January 3, which was prevented, had been established, adding that France has moved to directly support terrorists of various stripes, who have become its main allies in Africa.France is destabilizing the situation in the "undesirable countries" of the Sahara-Sahel region with the help of local terrorists and Ukraine, which supplies the militants with UAVs and instructors, the statement read, adding thsat Mali is the main target.

