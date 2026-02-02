https://sputnikglobe.com/20260202/france-exploring-ways-to-overthrow-madagascars-new-president---russian-foreign-intel-1123563341.html
France Exploring Ways to Overthrow Madagascar's New President - Russian Foreign Intel
France Exploring Ways to Overthrow Madagascar's New President - Russian Foreign Intel

France is exploring ways to overthrow the new president of Madagascar, Michael Randrianirina, and restore a regime loyal to Paris, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday.
The administration of French President Emmanuel Macron is looking for opportunities for a "political revenge" in Africa, the SVR said.Additionally, the statement said that France's involvement in a coup attempt in Burkina Faso on January 3, which was prevented, had been established, adding that France has moved to directly support terrorists of various stripes, who have become its main allies in Africa.France is destabilizing the situation in the "undesirable countries" of the Sahara-Sahel region with the help of local terrorists and Ukraine, which supplies the militants with UAVs and instructors, the statement read, adding thsat Mali is the main target.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France is exploring ways to overthrow the new president of Madagascar, Michael Randrianirina, and restore a regime loyal to Paris, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) said on Monday.
The administration of French President Emmanuel Macron is looking for opportunities for a "political revenge" in Africa, the SVR said.
"Another subject of the destructive attention of the French leadership is Madagascar, where in October 2025 forces that set a course for the development of relations with the BRICS came to power. In Paris, they are working on ways to overthrow the new president of the country, M. Randrianirina, and 'restore a loyal regime,'" the SVR said in a statement.
Additionally, the statement said that France's involvement in a coup attempt in Burkina Faso on January 3, which was prevented, had been established, adding that France has moved to directly support terrorists of various stripes, who have become its main allies in Africa.
France is destabilizing the situation in the "undesirable countries" of the Sahara-Sahel region with the help of local terrorists and Ukraine, which supplies the militants with UAVs and instructors, the statement read, adding thsat Mali is the main target.