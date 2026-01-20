International
'Macron Is Trapped': Double Standards in French President's Davos Speech
François Asselineau, leader of French opposition party the Union Populaire Republicaine, points out that President Macron wholeheartedly supported the US's illegal military operation in Venezuela, but is now talking about 'international law' when it comes to Greenland.
Macron’s WEF statement "about the need for European unanimity" only "touches on Europe’s permanent problem — that Europe doesn’t really exist," the French opposition party leader stressed.Calling Macron's position "extremely fragile," he stresses that France is now "on very bad terms" with global powers including the US, China and Russia.
‘Macron Is Trapped’: Double Standards in French President’s Davos Speech

19:05 GMT 20.01.2026
French President Emmanuel Macron is seen during the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026.
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
François Asselineau, leader of French opposition party the Union Populaire Republicaine, points out that President Macron backed the US's illegal military operation in Venezuela, but is now talking about 'international law' when it comes to Greenland.
"He approved Trump asserting the law of the strongest over international law," Asselineau says. But now "he finds himself forced to call for a return to international law and multilateralism in an attempt to counter Trump's desire to press his advantage by laying claim to Greenland."
Macron’s WEF statement "about the need for European unanimity" only "touches on Europe’s permanent problem — that Europe doesn’t really exist," the French opposition party leader stressed.
"It’s a fictitious entity made up of 27 states with different national interests," Asselineau says. "We can already see this with Greenland. For example, there are several states that are not very critical of Donald Trump."
Calling Macron's position "extremely fragile," he stresses that France is now "on very bad terms" with global powers including the US, China and Russia.
"It's something like the twilight of the Macron presidency," Asselineau argues. "Like many French people, I hope it ends as quickly as possible."
