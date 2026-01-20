https://sputnikglobe.com/20260120/macron-is-trapped-double-standards-in-french-presidents-davos-speech-1123499632.html

‘Macron Is Trapped’: Double Standards in French President’s Davos Speech

‘Macron Is Trapped’: Double Standards in French President’s Davos Speech

Sputnik International

François Asselineau, leader of French opposition party the Union Populaire Republicaine, points out that President Macron wholeheartedly supported the US's illegal military operation in Venezuela, but is now talking about 'international law' when it comes to Greenland.

2026-01-20T19:05+0000

2026-01-20T19:05+0000

2026-01-20T19:05+0000

analysis

europe

emmanuel macron

donald trump

francois asselineau

greenland

france

venezuela

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/14/1123499473_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d26bf1b0575854643e7acf30f2a36f0e.jpg

Macron’s WEF statement "about the need for European unanimity" only "touches on Europe’s permanent problem — that Europe doesn’t really exist," the French opposition party leader stressed.Calling Macron's position "extremely fragile," he stresses that France is now "on very bad terms" with global powers including the US, China and Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260120/macrons-proposal-to-invite-russia-to-g7-meeting-is-actually-all-about-trump-heres-why-1123498127.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260120/divergence-with-us-on-ukraine-exposes-europes-strategically-incoherent-foreign-policy---expert-1123496154.html

greenland

france

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

did france support trump's venezuela operation, does france oppose us in greenland