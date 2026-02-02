https://sputnikglobe.com/20260202/iran-united-states-may-start-negotiations-in-coming-days---reports-1123564785.html

Iran, United States May Start Negotiations in Coming Days - Reports

Iran and the United States may start negotiations in the coming days, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US special envoy Steve Witkoff may act as negotiators, the Tasnim news agency reported on Monday, citing a source.

The exact location and time of the negotiations have not yet been determined, the news agency added.Earlier on Monday, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said that Tehran has been carefully evaluating the framework for potential negotiations with the US, focusing on lifting sanctions and safeguarding national interests. His key statements:

