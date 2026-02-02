Iran, United States May Start Negotiations in Coming Days - Reports
© AP Photo / Koji SasaharaA man walks by a huge screen showing U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Iran struck back at the United States early Wednesday for killing a top Revolutionary Guards commander, firing a series of ballistic missiles at two military bases in Iraq housing American troops in a major escalation between the two longtime foes. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)
© AP Photo / Koji Sasahara
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran and the United States may start negotiations in the coming days, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US special envoy Steve Witkoff may act as negotiators, the Tasnim news agency reported on Monday, citing a source.
The exact location and time of the negotiations have not yet been determined, the news agency added.
Earlier on Monday, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said that Tehran has been carefully evaluating the framework for potential negotiations with the US, focusing on lifting sanctions and safeguarding national interests.
His key statements:
Diplomacy remains Iran's priority, despite Western threats
Ongoing discussions are mediated by regional countries; timing is crucial
Sanctions relief is the top demand, with tangible gains every day
Iran remains vigilant of past exploitations—trust must be earned