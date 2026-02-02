https://sputnikglobe.com/20260202/russian-forces-liberate-pridorozhnoye-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region-1123563761.html

Russian Forces Liberate Pridorozhnoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region

Sputnik International

The Russian armed forces liberated the settlement of Pridorozhnoye in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Units of the Vostok battlegroup advanced into the depth of the enemy's defenses and, as a result of decisive actions, took control of the village of Pridorozhnoye in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said.

