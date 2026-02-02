International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260202/russian-forces-liberate-pridorozhnoye-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region-1123563761.html
Russian Forces Liberate Pridorozhnoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces liberated the settlement of Pridorozhnoye in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2026-02-02T09:21+0000
2026-02-02T09:21+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
zaporozhye region
russian ministry of defense
ukraine
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/07/1121115426_0:141:3140:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_1770ca7f38a8f4042a503ace1aad31cc.jpg
"Units of the Vostok battlegroup advanced into the depth of the enemy's defenses and, as a result of decisive actions, took control of the village of Pridorozhnoye in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260201/russian-forces-liberate-two-settlements-in-special-military-operation-zone--1123560081.html
zaporozhye region
ukraine
russia
09:21 GMT 02.02.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces liberated the settlement of Pridorozhnoye in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Units of the Vostok battlegroup advanced into the depth of the enemy's defenses and, as a result of decisive actions, took control of the village of Pridorozhnoye in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said.
