https://sputnikglobe.com/20260202/russian-forces-liberate-pridorozhnoye-settlement-in-zaporozhye-region-1123563761.html
Russian Forces Liberate Pridorozhnoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region
Russian Forces Liberate Pridorozhnoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region
Sputnik International
The Russian armed forces liberated the settlement of Pridorozhnoye in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
2026-02-02T09:21+0000
2026-02-02T09:21+0000
2026-02-02T09:21+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
zaporozhye region
russian ministry of defense
ukraine
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/07/1121115426_0:141:3140:1907_1920x0_80_0_0_1770ca7f38a8f4042a503ace1aad31cc.jpg
"Units of the Vostok battlegroup advanced into the depth of the enemy's defenses and, as a result of decisive actions, took control of the village of Pridorozhnoye in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260201/russian-forces-liberate-two-settlements-in-special-military-operation-zone--1123560081.html
zaporozhye region
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/07/1121115426_205:0:2936:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bef1be2c41903bb6906dd6c707eb628c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup,
russia, ukraine, russian ministry of defense, special military operation, liberation, losses, servicemen, soldiers, battlegroups, sever battlegroup, vostok battlegroup, tsentr battlegroup,
Russian Forces Liberate Pridorozhnoye Settlement in Zaporozhye Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces liberated the settlement of Pridorozhnoye in the Zaporozhye region, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Units of the Vostok battlegroup advanced into the depth of the enemy's defenses and, as a result of decisive actions, took control of the village of Pridorozhnoye in the Zaporozhye region," the ministry said.
Russia's Tsentr battlegroup
has eliminated over 410 Ukrainian soldiers
Russia's Vostok battlegroup
has eliminated over 320 Ukrainian servicepeople
Sever battlegroup
has eliminated up to 250 soldiers of Ukraine