Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and special presidential envoy, commented on Monday on the recently published correspondence involving disgraced US financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, saying that his "satanist cabal" benefited from the coup in Ukraine.
"Satanist cabal saw and benefited from 'many opportunities, many' following a coup in Ukraine that led to the Ukrainian conflict," Dmitriev said on X. According to documents released by the US Justice Department and reviewed by Sputnik, Epstein mentioned Ukraine's 2014 Euromaidan protests in correspondence with a woman believed to be French banker Ariane de Rothschild, noting that "Ukraine upheaval should provide many opportunities, many." On January 30, US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced that all the materials related to the Epstein case had been released. With the latest disclosure, the total volume of released data exceeds 3.5 million files and includes mention of numerous powerful figures, including US President Donald Trump, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, former US President Bill Clinton and others.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and special presidential envoy, commented on Monday on the recently published correspondence involving disgraced US financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, saying that his "satanist cabal" benefited from the coup in Ukraine.
"Satanist cabal saw and benefited from 'many opportunities, many' following a coup in Ukraine that led to the Ukrainian conflict," Dmitriev said on X.
According to documents released by the US Justice Department and reviewed by Sputnik, Epstein mentioned Ukraine's 2014 Euromaidan protests in correspondence with a woman believed to be French banker Ariane de Rothschild, noting that "Ukraine upheaval should provide many opportunities, many."
On January 30, US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced that all the materials related to the Epstein case had been released. With the latest disclosure, the total volume of released data exceeds 3.5 million files and includes mention of numerous powerful figures, including US President Donald Trump, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, former US President Bill Clinton and others.
In 2019, Epstein was charged in the US with sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit such trafficking. Prosecutors said he sexually abused dozens of underage girls between 2002 and 2005, paying them cash and using some to recruit others, with some victims as young as 14. In July 2019, he was denied bail by a Manhattan court. He was found dead in his cell weeks later.