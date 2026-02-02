https://sputnikglobe.com/20260202/russias-dmitriev-says-epsteins-satanist-cabal-benefited-from-ukraine-coup-1123564636.html

Russia's Dmitriev Says Epstein's 'Satanist Cabal' Benefited From Ukraine Coup

Russia's Dmitriev Says Epstein's 'Satanist Cabal' Benefited From Ukraine Coup

Sputnik International

Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and special presidential envoy, commented on Monday on the recently published correspondence involving disgraced US financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, saying that his "satanist cabal" benefited from the coup in Ukraine.

2026-02-02T10:54+0000

2026-02-02T10:54+0000

2026-02-02T10:54+0000

world

jeffrey epstein

kirill dmitriev

ukraine

russia

russian direct investment fund (rdif)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0a/19/1123013020_0:0:3129:1760_1920x0_80_0_0_15f9358979eeab5ceeacee4fc9752ed5.jpg

"Satanist cabal saw and benefited from 'many opportunities, many' following a coup in Ukraine that led to the Ukrainian conflict," Dmitriev said on X. According to documents released by the US Justice Department and reviewed by Sputnik, Epstein mentioned Ukraine's 2014 Euromaidan protests in correspondence with a woman believed to be French banker Ariane de Rothschild, noting that "Ukraine upheaval should provide many opportunities, many." On January 30, US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced that all the materials related to the Epstein case had been released. With the latest disclosure, the total volume of released data exceeds 3.5 million files and includes mention of numerous powerful figures, including US President Donald Trump, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, former US President Bill Clinton and others.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260113/clintons-wont-testify-in-epstein-inquiry-argue-subpoenas-legally-unenforceable-1123459944.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

dmitriev, epstein, ukraine, coup, ukraine coup, satanist cabal, rdif, conflict