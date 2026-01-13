https://sputnikglobe.com/20260113/clintons-wont-testify-in-epstein-inquiry-argue-subpoenas-legally-unenforceable-1123459944.html

Clintons Won't Testify in Epstein Inquiry, Argue Subpoenas Legally Unenforceable

Former US President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have declined to testify before the US House Oversight Committee investigation into the later financier Jeffrey Epstein, according to a letter issued by attorneys Ashley Callen and David Kendall, who argued that the subpoenas are legally unenforceable.

On August 5, subpoenas were sent to Bill and Hillary Clinton as well as eight former attorneys general and FBI directors to testify in the renewed investigation on Epstein. In late November, US House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer addressed a letter to Kendall, insisting that the Clintons comply with the subpoenas and appear for in-person depositions on inquiry. The attorneys argued that the Clintons had already voluntarily shared, on several occasions, the "limited information" they have on Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, despite subpoenas being invalid. The lawyers noted that Comer's insistence for them to appear before his committee has brought both parties to an "unnecessary" legal confrontation detrimental to the main focus of the investigation and victims. The lawyers say that insisting on the Clintons in-person testimony is meant to harass and embarrass them. Rather than attending the hearing, Bill and Hillary would be willing to certify draft declarations contained in a letter from Kendall to Comer dated January 3, where "each area" of the inquiry was addressed. In late December, Bill Clinton's spokesman Angel Urena urged the US Department of Justice (DOJ) to release the remaining Epstein-related materials referencing the former president, arguing that selective releases create a false perception of wrongdoing. DOJ then released a large number of files in line with The Epstein Files Transparency Act. The materials include photographs of Clinton with young girls, however, the faces of the alleged victims are concealed, making their age unclear. In 2019, Epstein was charged in the US with sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit that crime, facing over 40 years in prison. According to the prosecution, from 2002 to 2005, Epstein had sexual encounters with dozens of underage girls whom he received at his residences in New York and Florida. He paid them in cash and then tasked some victims with recruiting new girls. Some victims were as young as 14.

