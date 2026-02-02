https://sputnikglobe.com/20260202/russias-shoigu-arrives-in-myanmar-to-talk-defense-industry-cooperation---security-council-1123565725.html
Russia's Shoigu Arrives in Myanmar to Talk Defense Industry Cooperation - Security Council
Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu arrived in Myanmar on Monday for talks with the Southeast Asian country's leaders on trade, defense industry and security cooperation, the Russian Security Council said.
"On February 2, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, heading an interdepartmental delegation, arrived in Myanmar on a working visit. He was met at the airport by Russian Ambassador Iskander Azizov and Myanmar Deputy Foreign Minister Ko Ko Kyaw," the statement read. Shoigu is expected to meet with Myanmar's acting president Min Aung Hlaing and hold talks with the first minister of the president's office, national security adviser Tin Aung San. The talks are set to cover a wide range of bilateral issues, including national and regional security, military and defense industry cooperation, trade and the economy, as well as coordination on the international arena. The agenda also covers cooperation between special services and law enforcement agencies, financial intelligence agencies, the Russian Justice Ministry, and the Russian National Guard, the statement added. The visit comes a week after Myanmar's parliamentary elections, which saw the military hand over power to the civilian authorities chosen in a legitimate election.Russia appreciates Myanmar's stance on the Ukrainian crisis and its understanding of the true causes of the special military operation, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu said during a meeting with Myanmar's national security adviser, Tin Aung San, on Monday.The Russian official called Myanmar one of Russia's key partners in the Asia-Pacific region. He said high-level dialogue between the two nations was the driving force behind progress in Myanmar cooperation. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Myanmar's acting president, Min Aung Hlaing, met four times last year alone, Shoigu said.For this purpose, Russia has included in the delegation senior officials of security agencies and economy representatives who are interested in seeing a stronger relationship between Russia and Myanmar, Shoigu added.
