Slovakia Will Not Terminate Its Nuclear Fuel Supply Contract With Russia
Slovakia Will Not Terminate Its Nuclear Fuel Supply Contract With Russia
Slovakia does not plan to terminate its agreement with Russia for nuclear fuel supplies for nuclear power plants, Tibor Gaspar, deputy speaker of the Slovak parliament, said.
In January, European Commission spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen announced that the European Commission was drafting a ban on the import of nuclear products from Russia to the EU. Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev later said that a possible ban on Russian nuclear fuel purchases would jeopardize Europe's nuclear safety. In January, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced that his country had signed a nuclear energy cooperation agreement with the United States, which could enable the construction of a new power unit by the US company Westinghouse at the existing nuclear power plant in Jaslovske Bohunice.
Slovakia does not plan to terminate its agreement with Russia for nuclear fuel supplies for nuclear power plants, Tibor Gaspar, deputy speaker of the Slovak parliament, said.
"The current nuclear fuel supply contract is the result of long-term technical decisions and safety agreements, and its sudden termination could jeopardize the stability of electricity generation. Therefore, Slovakia is acting pragmatically – simultaneously working to diversify its nuclear fuel suppliers while ensuring the safe and uninterrupted operation of its nuclear power plants. Decisions in this area must be based on professional, not ideological, criteria," Gaspar told Russian media.
Slovakia has two operating nuclear power plants – Bohunice (in the country's west) and Mochovce (in the central part of the country), both built with the participation of Soviet and Russian nuclear specialists.