International
Chinese 100, 50, 20, 10 and 5 yuan bills and Russian 1,000 and 100 ruble bills - Sputnik International, 1920
Economy
Get breaking stories and analysis on the global economy from Sputnik.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260202/slovakia-will-not-terminate-its-nuclear-fuel-supply-contract-with-russia--1123562766.html
Slovakia Will Not Terminate Its Nuclear Fuel Supply Contract With Russia
Slovakia Will Not Terminate Its Nuclear Fuel Supply Contract With Russia
Sputnik International
Slovakia does not plan to terminate its agreement with Russia for nuclear fuel supplies for nuclear power plants, Tibor Gaspar, deputy speaker of the Slovak parliament, said.
2026-02-02T05:34+0000
2026-02-02T05:34+0000
economy
robert fico
russia
slovakia
european commission
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/15687/28/156872844_0:353:2299:1646_1920x0_80_0_0_73a1851cec7d63e8590f232dee4a3b19.jpg
In January, European Commission spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen announced that the European Commission was drafting a ban on the import of nuclear products from Russia to the EU. Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev later said that a possible ban on Russian nuclear fuel purchases would jeopardize Europe's nuclear safety. In January, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced that his country had signed a nuclear energy cooperation agreement with the United States, which could enable the construction of a new power unit by the US company Westinghouse at the existing nuclear power plant in Jaslovske Bohunice.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260111/slovakias-fico-suggests-replacing-kallas-as-top-eu-diplomat-1123451059.html
russia
slovakia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/15687/28/156872844_0:138:2299:1862_1920x0_80_0_0_d35de3dcd877cdc1a64bef566876c672.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
slovakia does not plan to terminate its agreement with russia for nuclear fuel supplies for nuclear power plants, tibor gaspar, deputy speaker of the slovak parliament, said.
slovakia does not plan to terminate its agreement with russia for nuclear fuel supplies for nuclear power plants, tibor gaspar, deputy speaker of the slovak parliament, said.

Slovakia Will Not Terminate Its Nuclear Fuel Supply Contract With Russia

05:34 GMT 02.02.2026
© RIA Novosti . Vyacheslav Bobkov / Go to the mediabankRussia, Slovakia sign long-term nuclear power deal
Russia, Slovakia sign long-term nuclear power deal - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2026
© RIA Novosti . Vyacheslav Bobkov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
Slovakia does not plan to terminate its agreement with Russia for nuclear fuel supplies for nuclear power plants, Tibor Gaspar, deputy speaker of the Slovak parliament, said.
In January, European Commission spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen announced that the European Commission was drafting a ban on the import of nuclear products from Russia to the EU. Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev later said that a possible ban on Russian nuclear fuel purchases would jeopardize Europe's nuclear safety.

"The current nuclear fuel supply contract is the result of long-term technical decisions and safety agreements, and its sudden termination could jeopardize the stability of electricity generation. Therefore, Slovakia is acting pragmatically – simultaneously working to diversify its nuclear fuel suppliers while ensuring the safe and uninterrupted operation of its nuclear power plants. Decisions in this area must be based on professional, not ideological, criteria," Gaspar told Russian media.

In January, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced that his country had signed a nuclear energy cooperation agreement with the United States, which could enable the construction of a new power unit by the US company Westinghouse at the existing nuclear power plant in Jaslovske Bohunice.
Премьер-министр Эстонии Кая Каллас - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.01.2026
World
Slovakia's Fico Suggests Replacing Kallas as Top EU Diplomat
11 January, 17:06 GMT

Slovakia has two operating nuclear power plants – Bohunice (in the country's west) and Mochovce (in the central part of the country), both built with the participation of Soviet and Russian nuclear specialists.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала