Slovakia Will Not Terminate Its Nuclear Fuel Supply Contract With Russia

Sputnik International

Slovakia does not plan to terminate its agreement with Russia for nuclear fuel supplies for nuclear power plants, Tibor Gaspar, deputy speaker of the Slovak parliament, said.

In January, European Commission spokesperson Anna-Kaisa Itkonen announced that the European Commission was drafting a ban on the import of nuclear products from Russia to the EU. Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev later said that a possible ban on Russian nuclear fuel purchases would jeopardize Europe's nuclear safety. In January, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico announced that his country had signed a nuclear energy cooperation agreement with the United States, which could enable the construction of a new power unit by the US company Westinghouse at the existing nuclear power plant in Jaslovske Bohunice.

Sputnik International

