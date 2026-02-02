International
Ukraine's Entry Into EU Would Be Its 'Collapse' - Serbia's Former Deputy PM
Ukraine’s Entry Into EU Would Be Its 'Collapse' - Serbia's Former Deputy PM
Sputnik International
"The collapse of the EU, the long-term collapse, began long ago, but it will become palpable on January 1, 2027, when Ukraine joins the EU... Because this shows that all those reforms and the speeches of politicians - they are the most ordinary lies, not even concealed," former Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin tells Sputnik.
In his opinion, once Ukraine joins the EU, the bloc will never be the same, especially for opposing member states like Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic.The current US-EU conflict is "the new reality we must get used to and accept," he says, adding that there is a "Berlin Wall" in the EU again.
ukraine, eu, collapse, bloc, union, europe, serbia, czech republic, hungary, slovakia, us
ukraine, eu, collapse, bloc, union, europe, serbia, czech republic, hungary, slovakia, us

Ukraine’s Entry Into EU Would Be Its 'Collapse' - Serbia's Former Deputy PM

14:20 GMT 02.02.2026 (Updated: 14:48 GMT 02.02.2026)
© Sputnik
"The collapse of the EU, the long-term collapse, began long ago, but it will become palpable on January 1, 2027, when Ukraine joins the EU... Because this shows that all those reforms and the speeches of politicians - they are the most ordinary lies, not even concealed," former Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin tells Sputnik.
In his opinion, once Ukraine joins the EU, the bloc will never be the same, especially for opposing member states like Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic.
The current US-EU conflict is "the new reality we must get used to and accept," he says, adding that there is a "Berlin Wall" in the EU again.
