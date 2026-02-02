https://sputnikglobe.com/20260202/ukraines-entry-into-eu-would-be-its-collapse---serbias-former-deputy-pm-1123567134.html

Ukraine’s Entry Into EU Would Be Its 'Collapse' - Serbia's Former Deputy PM

Ukraine’s Entry Into EU Would Be Its 'Collapse' - Serbia's Former Deputy PM

Sputnik International

"The collapse of the EU, the long-term collapse, began long ago, but it will become palpable on January 1, 2027, when Ukraine joins the EU... Because this shows that all those reforms and the speeches of politicians - they are the most ordinary lies, not even concealed," former Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin tells Sputnik.

2026-02-02T14:20+0000

2026-02-02T14:20+0000

2026-02-02T14:48+0000

world

europe

ukraine

european union (eu)

aleksandar vulin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/02/02/1123567230_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_53ea981b779b767735375625f534abea.jpg

In his opinion, once Ukraine joins the EU, the bloc will never be the same, especially for opposing member states like Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic.The current US-EU conflict is "the new reality we must get used to and accept," he says, adding that there is a "Berlin Wall" in the EU again.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260126/ukraine-will-not-be-in-eu-in-2027-its-accession-would-kill-bloc---german-politician-1123529936.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ukraine’s entry into EU would be its 'collapse' - Serbia's former deputy PM Sputnik International Ukraine’s entry into EU would be its 'collapse' - Serbia's former deputy PM 2026-02-02T14:20+0000 true PT3M24S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukraine, eu, collapse, bloc, union, europe, serbia, czech republic, hungary, slovakia, us