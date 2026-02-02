International
US Now Surpasses Japan in Steel Production — Trump
US Now Surpasses Japan in Steel Production — Trump
"It has just been announced that the United States of America made more Steel last year, 2025, than the Great Country of Japan, a major Steelmaker," Trump announced on Truth Social.
According to December 2025 data from the World Steel Association, the US produced 6.9 million tons (Mt), ranking third globally. China ranks first with an overwhelming 68.2 Mt.
US Now Surpasses Japan in Steel Production — Trump

03:19 GMT 02.02.2026
Economy
China-US Trade Down 18.7% in 2025 - Customs
14 January, 05:46 GMT
Economy
China-US Trade Down 18.7% in 2025 - Customs
14 January, 05:46 GMT
According to December 2025 data from the World Steel Association, the US produced 6.9 million tons (Mt), ranking third globally. China ranks first with an overwhelming 68.2 Mt.
