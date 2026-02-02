https://sputnikglobe.com/20260202/us-now-surpasses-japan-in-steel-production--trump-1123562259.html

US Now Surpasses Japan in Steel Production — Trump

"It has just been announced that the United States of America made more Steel last year, 2025, than the Great Country of Japan, a major Steelmaker," Trump announced on Truth Social.

According to December 2025 data from the World Steel Association, the US produced 6.9 million tons (Mt), ranking third globally. China ranks first with an overwhelming 68.2 Mt.

