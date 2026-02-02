https://sputnikglobe.com/20260202/venezuela-sends-first-ever-export-cargo-of-liquefied-petroleum-gas-1123562367.html
Venezuela Sends First-Ever Export Cargo of Liquefied Petroleum Gas
Venezuela has sent its first-ever cargo of liquefied petroleum gas abroad, Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said.
Historically, Venezuela has sent all of its liquefied petroleum gas to the domestic market, fully covering domestic demand, and has had no surplus for export. In January of this year, the republic's government announced the signing of a gas export contract, without specifying the buyer.
"I am proud to share this moment: the Chrysopigi Lady has left Venezuela with its first cargo of liquefied petroleum gas. Together with the working class, we celebrate this historic milestone by exporting the country's first molecule of gas. This is an achievement for the well-being of the Venezuelan people," Rodriguez said on Telegram, attaching a video of the gas tanker.
Historically, Venezuela has sent all of its liquefied petroleum gas to the domestic market, fully covering domestic demand, and has had no surplus for export. In January of this year, the republic's government announced the signing of a gas export contract, without specifying the buyer.