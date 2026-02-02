https://sputnikglobe.com/20260202/witkoff-to-visit-israel-in-coming-days-amid-possible-escalation-with-iran---reports-1123566456.html

Witkoff to Visit Israel in Coming Days Amid Possible Escalation With Iran - Reports

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to visit Israel in the coming days to hold talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and senior security officials amid a possible escalation between the United States and Iran, Israel's Channel 13 reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The US envoy is expected to arrive in Israel as early as Tuesday, the report said. Witkoff’s visit will be part of the ongoing efforts to coordinate positions between the United States and Israel amid a possible strike on Iran, Channel 13 said. During the past weekend, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of General Staff Eyal Zamir visited Washington and held meetings with senior US officials, focusing on the Iranian issue. The Israeli Kan broadcaster reported that Israel and the United States were acting "in full coordination" and that Israel expected to receive an advance warning if the US decided to strike Iran again.

