Attack by US Would Entail Striking Israel — Iranian Admiral
Ali Shamkhani, a senior advisor to Iran’s Supreme Leader has declared that Tehran views the US and Israel as a single military entity.
"If the US attacks, Israel will undoubtedly be a participant," Ali Shamkhani told Al Mayadeen.He has also stated Tehran will not remove its stored nuclear materials, but is open to reducing enrichment from 60% to 20%.Earlier, the Iranian media reported that Iran and the United States may start negotiations in the coming days, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US special envoy Steve Witkoff may act as negotiators.In January, US President Donald Trump said a "massive armada" was heading towards Iran, adding that he hoped Tehran would agree to negotiate and sign a "fair and equitable" deal involving a complete abandonment of nuclear weapons. The president warned that if no agreement on Iran's nuclear program was reached, any future US strike on the country would be "far worse" than the previous ones.
03:58 GMT 03.02.2026 (Updated: 04:29 GMT 03.02.2026)
"If the US attacks, Israel will undoubtedly be a participant," Ali Shamkhani told Al Mayadeen.
He has also stated Tehran will not remove its stored nuclear materials, but is open to reducing enrichment from 60% to 20%.
Earlier, the Iranian media reported that Iran and the United States may start negotiations in the coming days, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US special envoy Steve Witkoff may act as negotiators.
In January, US President Donald Trump said a "massive armada" was heading towards Iran, adding that he hoped Tehran would agree to negotiate and sign a "fair and equitable" deal involving a complete abandonment of nuclear weapons. The president warned that if no agreement on Iran's nuclear program was reached, any future US strike on the country would be "far worse" than the previous ones.