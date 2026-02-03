https://sputnikglobe.com/20260203/bolivia-to-honor-transparent-lithium-deals-with-russia-china---president-1123572887.html

Bolivia to Honor 'Transparent' Lithium Deals With Russia, China - President

Bolivia to Honor 'Transparent' Lithium Deals With Russia, China - President

Bolivia will honor lithium agreements concluded by the previous government with Russia and China if the integrity and transparency of those deals are confirmed, President Rodrigo Paz said.

The deals will be reviewed and made public to allow proper scrutiny, Paz told the Financial Times in an interview published Tuesday. Bolivian Economy Minister Jose Gabriel Espinosa told Sputnik last week that the South American nation would review the agreements to assess their compliance with new regulations. Bolivia holds an estimated 23 million tonnes of lithium reserves and is part of the so-called "lithium triangle," which contains more than 50% of the world's lithium reserves, alongside Argentina with 19 million tonnes and Chile with 9 million tonnes.

