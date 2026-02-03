International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260203/china-russia-reached-consensus-on-multilateral-arms-control---reports-1123570067.html
China, Russia Reached Consensus on Multilateral Arms Control - Reports
China, Russia Reached Consensus on Multilateral Arms Control - Reports
Sputnik International
China and Russia have reached a broad consensus on multilateral arms control during consultations on strategic stability in Beijing, the CCTV broadcaster reported on Tuesday.
2026-02-03T08:58+0000
2026-02-03T08:59+0000
world
china
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/10/1114998112_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6b35ce9c2a0ae202b9b4781ad3548c1a.jpg
The parties agreed that global strategic stability faces serious challenges, and stressed that they would continue to strengthen strategic cooperation, firmly support multilateralism, actively defend the authority and effectiveness of international arms control treaties and mechanisms, the broadcaster reported.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260201/west-wants-to-disrupt-the-strategic-aliance-between-russia-and-china-but-it-will-fail--shoigu-1123561317.html
china
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/10/1114998112_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a180b1bff675278781fdc646365b47ca.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
china, russia, arms, controlm agreement, strategic stability, defense, support
china, russia, arms, controlm agreement, strategic stability, defense, support

China, Russia Reached Consensus on Multilateral Arms Control - Reports

08:58 GMT 03.02.2026 (Updated: 08:59 GMT 03.02.2026)
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov / Go to the mediabankThe national flags of Russia and China
The national flags of Russia and China - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.02.2026
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China and Russia have reached a broad consensus on multilateral arms control during consultations on strategic stability in Beijing, the CCTV broadcaster reported on Tuesday.
The parties agreed that global strategic stability faces serious challenges, and stressed that they would continue to strengthen strategic cooperation, firmly support multilateralism, actively defend the authority and effectiveness of international arms control treaties and mechanisms, the broadcaster reported.
Russia's Shoigu & China's Wang Yi hold talks in Beijing, February 1, 2026 - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.02.2026
World
West Wants to Disrupt the Strategic Aliance Between Russia and China, but It Will Fail – Shoigu
1 February, 16:04 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала