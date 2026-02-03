https://sputnikglobe.com/20260203/china-russia-reached-consensus-on-multilateral-arms-control---reports-1123570067.html
China, Russia Reached Consensus on Multilateral Arms Control - Reports
BEIJING (Sputnik) - China and Russia have reached a broad consensus on multilateral arms control during consultations on strategic stability in Beijing, the CCTV broadcaster reported on Tuesday.
The parties agreed that global strategic stability faces serious challenges, and stressed that they would continue to strengthen strategic cooperation, firmly support multilateralism, actively defend the authority and effectiveness of international arms control treaties and mechanisms, the broadcaster reported.