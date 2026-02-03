https://sputnikglobe.com/20260203/china-russia-reached-consensus-on-multilateral-arms-control---reports-1123570067.html

China, Russia Reached Consensus on Multilateral Arms Control - Reports

China, Russia Reached Consensus on Multilateral Arms Control - Reports

Sputnik International

China and Russia have reached a broad consensus on multilateral arms control during consultations on strategic stability in Beijing, the CCTV broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

2026-02-03T08:58+0000

2026-02-03T08:58+0000

2026-02-03T08:59+0000

world

china

russia

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/10/1114998112_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6b35ce9c2a0ae202b9b4781ad3548c1a.jpg

The parties agreed that global strategic stability faces serious challenges, and stressed that they would continue to strengthen strategic cooperation, firmly support multilateralism, actively defend the authority and effectiveness of international arms control treaties and mechanisms, the broadcaster reported.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260201/west-wants-to-disrupt-the-strategic-aliance-between-russia-and-china-but-it-will-fail--shoigu-1123561317.html

china

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china, russia, arms, controlm agreement, strategic stability, defense, support