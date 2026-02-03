https://sputnikglobe.com/20260203/everything-around-epstein-had-to-be-monitored-by-western-intelligence-services---mfa-spokeswoman-1123574803.html
"The monstrous long-term work of corrupting people, compromising material, blackmail, and so on. All this is in the center of the Western world. As you can imagine, it had to be the object of close observation — and what does it mean if you have been watching closely for years? You somehow begin to influence and model the situation, respectively, of the special services," Zakharova said at a meeting with students.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Everything that has been happening for years around US financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein had to be in the focus of attention of Western intelligence services, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.
"The monstrous long-term work of corrupting people, compromising material, blackmail, and so on. All this is in the center of the Western world. As you can imagine, it had to be the object of close observation — and what does it mean if you have been watching closely for years? You somehow begin to influence and model the situation, respectively, of the special services," Zakharova said at a meeting with students.
Russia's negotiations with the United States are extremely difficult work under extremely challenging conditions, Zakharova said.
"This is not routine work. These are not traditional negotiations: 'Everything is fine, we have standard relations, you came to us, now it is our turn to come to you.' This is extremely difficult work under extremely difficult conditions," Zakharova said at a meeting with students.
Russia-US talks is not just one negotiation track, but painstaking and multifaceted work, the spokeswoman added.