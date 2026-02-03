Russia's New START Offer Still 'On The Table,' But No US Response Yet - Kremlin
11:16 GMT 03.02.2026 (Updated: 11:53 GMT 03.02.2026)
© Sputnik / Vitaly BelousovThe Moscow Kremlin.
© Sputnik / Vitaly Belousov
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's initiative on the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) is still "on the table," but Moscow has not yet received any response from the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
"You know that the initiative of the Russian side, which was outlined by President [Vladimir] Putin, is still on the table. We still have not received a response from the Americans to this initiative," Peskov told reporters.
The clock is ticking for a decision on the treaty, and in a few days the world may find itself in a more dangerous situation than before, the official said.
"We think this is very bad for global security, for strategic security. For the remaining days, our proposals remain on the agenda," the official said.
The New START treaty between the US and Russia expires on February 5. Putin has announced that Russia is prepared to continue adhering to the New START restrictions for one year after February 5, 2026. He explained that steps to comply with the treaty's restrictions would be effective if the United States reciprocated. As several media outlets reported, US President Donald Trump called Putin's New START proposal a good idea.
China stands against its inclusion in a potential treaty on strategic stability, as with the New START treaty between Russia and the United States, Peskov also said.
"You know that our Chinese friends are against this," Peskov told reporters when asked if China could be included in a potential future treaty on strategic stability.
China's nuclear potential is incomparable neither with the potential of Russia, nor with the potential of the United States, Peskov added.
"For the first time, the United States and Russian, the two countries that possess the world's largest nuclear arsenals, will be left without a fundamental document that would limit and impose control over these arsenals," Peskov said, adding that when discussing the future system of strategic stability we cannot ignore the potential of the United States' allies — UK and France.
Yesterday, 12:15 GMT
On Trilateral Abu Dhabi Talks
Russia will be represented at the upcoming negotiations of the working groups on security in Abu Dhabi by the same delegation as last time, Peskov said.
"It will be the same delegation that was there last time," Peskov told reporters, answering a question about the composition of the working group delegation at the consultations, which will begin on February 4 and continue until February 5.
The Russian delegation will continue to be headed chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Intelligence Directorate Igor Kostyukov at the upcoming working group talks in Abu Dhabi, Peskov added.
Other Statements
The Kremlin has seen statements by FIFA President Gianni Infantino about the need to revoke Russia's ban and welcomes them, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
On Monday, Infantino told Sky News that the organization should consider lifting the ban from Russian national teams, as it "has not achieved anything."
"The fact that at least there have already been arguments on this matter is, of course, a good thing. Yes, we have seen these statements, and we welcome them. Indeed, it is high time to think about it. There has never been a need to politicize sports, the idea of Olympic movement, or football. Of course, it is time to think about it," Peskov told reporters.
The Russian national football team must be fully restored to its rights to participate in FIFA competitions, the spokesman added.
"Both our players and our national team should receive and be fully restored in their rights and opportunities to participate in international competitions through FIFA. We think so, we have thought so from the very beginning. And we hope that sooner or later such discussions with FIFA will take place," Peskov said.
Moscow has not yet heard any statements from New Delhi about its refusal to purchase Russian oil, Peskov said.
On Monday, US President Donald Trump announced that he had agreed, at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's request, to reduce the tariff on India to 18% from 25%.
"We have not heard any statements from Delhi on this issue yet," Peskov told reporters.
Russia respects the relations between India and the United States, but attaches no less importance to the development of a strategic partnership with India, the official said.
"Of course, we are following all the news about this very closely. Of course, we are very attentive to president Trump's statements: we carefully record and analyze them," Peskov said.
Russia intends to further develop its relations with India in every possible way, the spokesman added.
Russia is doing everything necessary to ensure security against the background of Poland's aggressive aspirations, Peskov said, commenting on the new Polish military doctrine that allegedly considers the possibility of a strike on Russia "from afar."
"Of course, Russia is doing everything necessary to ensure its own security against the background of such aggressive aspirations," Peskov told reporters.
Russophobic sentiments, which have actually escalated to Russophobic hysteria, continue to dominate the leadership of Poland, the official added.
Yesterday, 10:10 GMT