https://sputnikglobe.com/20260203/russias-new-start-initiative-still-on-table-but-no-response-from-us-yet---kremlin-1123572026.html

Russia's New START Offer Still 'On The Table,' But No US Response Yet - Kremlin

Russia's New START Offer Still 'On The Table,' But No US Response Yet - Kremlin

Sputnik International

Russia's initiative on the New START (New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty) is still "on the table," but Moscow has not yet received any response from the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

2026-02-03T11:16+0000

2026-02-03T11:16+0000

2026-02-03T11:53+0000

world

dmitry peskov

russia

kremlin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/03/07/1093644466_0:114:3072:1842_1920x0_80_0_0_271fe3e199700a4ae3e092e924de933e.jpg

"You know that the initiative of the Russian side, which was outlined by President [Vladimir] Putin, is still on the table. We still have not received a response from the Americans to this initiative," Peskov told reporters. The clock is ticking for a decision on the treaty, and in a few days the world may find itself in a more dangerous situation than before, the official said. China stands against its inclusion in a potential treaty on strategic stability, as with the New START treaty between Russia and the United States, Peskov also said.China's nuclear potential is incomparable neither with the potential of Russia, nor with the potential of the United States, Peskov added.On Trilateral Abu Dhabi TalksRussia will be represented at the upcoming negotiations of the working groups on security in Abu Dhabi by the same delegation as last time, Peskov said.The Russian delegation will continue to be headed chief of the Russian General Staff's Main Intelligence Directorate Igor Kostyukov at the upcoming working group talks in Abu Dhabi, Peskov added.Other StatementsThe Kremlin has seen statements by FIFA President Gianni Infantino about the need to revoke Russia's ban and welcomes them, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.On Monday, Infantino told Sky News that the organization should consider lifting the ban from Russian national teams, as it "has not achieved anything."The Russian national football team must be fully restored to its rights to participate in FIFA competitions, the spokesman added.Moscow has not yet heard any statements from New Delhi about its refusal to purchase Russian oil, Peskov said.On Monday, US President Donald Trump announced that he had agreed, at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's request, to reduce the tariff on India to 18% from 25%.Russia respects the relations between India and the United States, but attaches no less importance to the development of a strategic partnership with India, the official said.Russia intends to further develop its relations with India in every possible way, the spokesman added.Russia is doing everything necessary to ensure security against the background of Poland's aggressive aspirations, Peskov said, commenting on the new Polish military doctrine that allegedly considers the possibility of a strike on Russia "from afar."Russophobic sentiments, which have actually escalated to Russophobic hysteria, continue to dominate the leadership of Poland, the official added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260202/new-start-treaty-key-points-history-and-future-prospects-1123564977.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260202/fifa-should-consider-canceling-ban-of-russian-teams-playing-in-intl-tournaments---head-1123567665.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260202/ukraine-talks-to-take-place-in-abu-dhabi-on-february-4-5---kremlin-1123564153.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, ukraine, kremlin, peskov, ukraine, talks, negotitaions, us, start, china, india, fifa, treaty