Gold Price Up by Over 4%, Silver by 8% - Trading Data
09:16 GMT 03.02.2026 (Updated: 09:17 GMT 03.02.2026)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The price of gold climbed more than 4% on Tuesday morning, with silver surging over 8%, the trading data showed.
As of 05:25 GMT, April gold futures on the New York Comex exchange were up by $193.69, or 4.16%, at $4,846.29 per troy ounce.
Meanwhile, March silver futures rose by 8.21% to $83.33 per troy ounce.
Analysts forecast market volatility is likely to remain increased in the near future as traders digest recent shocks and reassess their appetite for risk. A weaker dollar, whose index was down 0.15% to 97.46, may boost demand from foreign currency holders and lift gold prices.
The US dollar index is a measure of the value of the US currency relative to a basket of foreign currencies, often referred to as a basket of US trade partners' currencies.