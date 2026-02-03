https://sputnikglobe.com/20260203/iran-summons-eu-ambassadors-over-irgcs-terrorist-labeling--foreign-ministry-1123574333.html

Iran Summons EU Ambassadors Over IRGC's Terrorist Labeling – Foreign Ministry

Iran has summoned ambassadors of EU member states in response to the European Union's decision to list the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

"The ambassadors of the member states of the European Union were summoned by the Deputy Minister of Political Affairs and relevant Directors-General of the Iranian Foreign Ministry … During these summons, the position of the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran in strongly condemning the unjustified and irresponsible decisions of the Council of Ministers of the EU was explained," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry accused the EU of violating the fundamental principles of the UN Charter and international law, which call for respect for the national sovereignty, and rejected the IRGC's designation as an "unforgivable insult to the Iranian nation."

