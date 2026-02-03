https://sputnikglobe.com/20260203/modernization-of-russian-nuclear-triad-is-at-advanced-stage---deputy-foreign-minister-1123573090.html

Modernization of Russian Nuclear Triad Is at Advanced Stage - Deputy Foreign Minister

Modernization of the Russian nuclear triad is at an advanced stage, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

"We have a significant capability to ensure our security in the form of systems that have already been created and put into service. Modernization of the Russian nuclear triad is at an exceptionally advanced stage. There are new systems that did not exist at the time of the signing of the [New START] treaty," Ryabkov said. Russia is guaranteed to have all-round protection, the deputy foreign minister said. He stressed that Russia was "not going to succumb to provocations and join an arms race" after the New START expires.

