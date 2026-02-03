https://sputnikglobe.com/20260203/nato-soldiers-in-arctic-report-challenges-operating-weapons-in-extreme-cold---reports-1123575177.html
NATO Soldiers in Arctic Report Challenges Operating Weapons in Extreme Cold - Reports
NATO soldiers deployed in the Arctic region are reporting significant difficulties using standard-issue weapons in freezing temperatures, with firearms becoming quickly inoperative due to ice formation and condensation, Business Insider reported on Tuesday, citing NATO personnel undergoing training in northern Lapland.
According to the report, during a specialized month-long survival course in northern conditions for 20 NATO soldiers, instructors must teach them to keep weapons dry and operational, and to avoid leaving them outside tents where they could be stolen in real combat scenarios. Finnish Lt. Laura Lahdekorpi also said that firing a cold weapon is not an easy task, as thick gloves make it awkward to shoot, but removing them causes her hands to freeze.
