International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260203/nato-soldiers-in-arctic-report-challenges-operating-weapons-in-extreme-cold---reports-1123575177.html
NATO Soldiers in Arctic Report Challenges Operating Weapons in Extreme Cold - Reports
NATO Soldiers in Arctic Report Challenges Operating Weapons in Extreme Cold - Reports
Sputnik International
NATO soldiers deployed in the Arctic region are reporting significant difficulties using standard-issue weapons in freezing temperatures, with firearms becoming quickly inoperative due to ice formation and condensation, Business Insider reported on Tuesday, citing NATO personnel undergoing training in northern Lapland.
2026-02-03T16:14+0000
2026-02-03T16:14+0000
world
arctic
lapland
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0c/1122037856_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c7a3775bfe4fba5e61b807c5a130e8ab.jpg
According to the report, during a specialized month-long survival course in northern conditions for 20 NATO soldiers, instructors must teach them to keep weapons dry and operational, and to avoid leaving them outside tents where they could be stolen in real combat scenarios. Finnish Lt. Laura Lahdekorpi also said that firing a cold weapon is not an easy task, as thick gloves make it awkward to shoot, but removing them causes her hands to freeze.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260202/netherlands-fast-tracks-retooling-civilian-infrastructure-for-natos-next-war--1123562898.html
arctic
lapland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/0c/1122037856_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_39587d7a149693d6c5b82be5bbd4209d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato, soldiers, cold, arctic, ice formation, personell, lapland
nato, soldiers, cold, arctic, ice formation, personell, lapland

NATO Soldiers in Arctic Report Challenges Operating Weapons in Extreme Cold - Reports

16:14 GMT 03.02.2026
© AP Photo / Sergei GritsA British soldier carries empty tubes of mortars mines as he attends the Winter Camp 23 military drills near Tapa, Estonia, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
A British soldier carries empty tubes of mortars mines as he attends the Winter Camp 23 military drills near Tapa, Estonia, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.02.2026
© AP Photo / Sergei Grits
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - NATO soldiers deployed in the Arctic region are reporting significant difficulties using standard-issue weapons in freezing temperatures, with firearms becoming quickly inoperative due to ice formation and condensation, Business Insider reported on Tuesday, citing NATO personnel undergoing training in northern Lapland.
According to the report, during a specialized month-long survival course in northern conditions for 20 NATO soldiers, instructors must teach them to keep weapons dry and operational, and to avoid leaving them outside tents where they could be stolen in real combat scenarios.
Finnish Lt. Laura Lahdekorpi also said that firing a cold weapon is not an easy task, as thick gloves make it awkward to shoot, but removing them causes her hands to freeze.
Dutch Army at Allied Spirit I - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.02.2026
World
Netherlands Fast-Tracks Retooling Civilian Infrastructure for NATO’s Next War
Yesterday, 06:30 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2026 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала