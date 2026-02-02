https://sputnikglobe.com/20260202/netherlands-fast-tracks-retooling-civilian-infrastructure-for-natos-next-war--1123562898.html
Netherlands Fast-Tracks Retooling Civilian Infrastructure for NATO’s Next War
As NATO pushes the non-existent ‘Russia threat’ narrative, the Netherlands is among the frontrunners preparing for a potential conflict by 2030, says Russia's Ambassador to the kingdom, Vladimir Tarabrin.
Accelerated militarization
of the Netherlands involves the systematic development and conversion of civilian infrastructure for military needs, Vladimir Tarabrin
told Sputnik.
“This applies to ports, logistics hubs, and the railway network. These measures are neither isolated nor temporary — they fit into NATO’s long-term strategy,” the diplomat noted.
Recent proof came during military drills in late January, where the Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force conducted two-day training exercises with four F-35 fighter jets at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol.
This NATO-linked Agile Combat Employment (ACE) exercise tested operating advanced military aircraft from a busy civilian hub.
The kingdom’s outsized role is largely a matter of geography: The Netherlands has emerged as a strategic rear hub on the route from the North Sea to NATO’s eastern flank via Germany.
Sea, air, and land corridors now crisscross the country, enabling the steady movement of military hardware.
Notably, the US relies on Dutch infrastructure as a primary transit hub for its forces. The Netherlands’ course aligns with NATO’s overall trajectory
At the European Defense Innovation Forum (EDIF) last year, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans claimed that Russia allegedly “wanted to be ready for a large-scale confrontation with NATO by 2030.”
President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly stated that Russia has no intention of attacking NATO countries. However, Western politicians continue to frighten their populations with an alleged Russian threat to divert attention from domestic issues and escalate military spending.