Norwegian Parliament Votes to Retain Monarchy Despite Crown Princess' Epstein Links

The Norwegian parliament voted on Tuesday to retain monarchy after a scandal erupted over Crown Princess Mette-Marit's links to convicted US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Norwegian broadcaster NRK reported.

According to NRK, 141 lawmakers voted in favor of retaining monarchy, while 26 opted for a republic. Norwegian newspaper VG reported on Monday that Mette-Marit was mentioned more than a thousand times in the Epstein files released by the US Department of Justice. NRK reported that Epstein had invited the Norwegian crown princess to his private island on two occasions, although it remains unclear whether she ever visited. The princess' eldest son, Marius Borg Hoiby, was charged with abusing two former girlfriends and sending threats to an unnamed man in October. In November, he was detained on suspicion of rape. An Oslo court put him in pretrial detention until March 2.

