Clintons Agreed to Testify Before US Congress in Epstein Case - Press Secretary

Former US President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, have agreed to testify before the US House Oversight Committee regarding the investigation into disgraced US financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, Clinton's spokesman Angel Urena said.

"They negotiated in good faith. You [the committee] did not. They told you under oath what they know, but you don’t care. But the former President and former Secretary of State will be there. They look forward to setting a precedent that applies to everyone," Urena said on X on Monday. On August 5, subpoenas were sent to Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, as well as eight former attorneys general and FBI directors, to testify in the renewed investigation into Epstein. The Clintons have declined to testify before the committee, arguing that the subpoenas are legally unenforceable. In mid-January, US House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer said that the committee planned to charge the Clintons with criminal contempt of Congress for defying a legal subpoena to testify as part of the investigation. Later in January, the committee voted to hold the Clintons in contempt of Congress. On January 30, US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche announced that all the materials related to the Epstein case had been released. With the latest disclosure, the total volume of released data exceeds 3.5 million files and includes mention of numerous powerful figures, including US President Donald Trump, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, former US President Bill Clinton and others.

