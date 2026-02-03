International
Paris Summons Elon Musk, Ex-CEO of X to Testify Amid Recent Searches - Prosecutor's Office
Paris Summons Elon Musk, Ex-CEO of X to Testify Amid Recent Searches - Prosecutor's Office
French law enforcement officers summoned Elon Musk and ex-CEO of social network X Linda Yaccarino to testify amid recent searches at X offices in France, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, Paris Prosecutor's Office said that it is conducting searches in the French offices of the social network X as part of an investigation launched in January 2025. The investigation, which French law enforcement authorities launched in 2025, was expanded following allegations against the Grok chatbot, which operates on Platform X, for generating sexualized deepfakes, the statement added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French law enforcement officers summoned Elon Musk and ex-CEO of social network X Linda Yaccarino to testify amid recent searches at X offices in France, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, Paris Prosecutor's Office said that it is conducting searches in the French offices of the social network X as part of an investigation launched in January 2025.
"Elon Musk and... Linda Yaccarino, as the actual and legal heads of X at the time of the alleged offenses, have been summoned for voluntary questioning, which will take place on April 20, 2026, in Paris," the statement read.
The investigation, which French law enforcement authorities launched in 2025, was expanded following allegations against the Grok chatbot, which operates on Platform X, for generating sexualized deepfakes, the statement added.
Artificial intelligence brain think - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.07.2025
World
Grok Developers Apologize for AI's Insults, Antisemitic Rhetoric
12 July 2025, 14:49 GMT
