International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250712/grok-developers-apologize-for-ais-insults-antisemitic-rhetoric-1122431424.html
Grok Developers Apologize for AI's Insults, Antisemitic Rhetoric
Grok Developers Apologize for AI's Insults, Antisemitic Rhetoric
Sputnik International
Developers of the Grok AI model from Elon Musk’s xAI issued an apology on Saturday for the AI's "deplorable behavior," which included insulting politicians and using antisemitic rhetoric following an invalid update.
2025-07-12T14:49+0000
2025-07-12T14:49+0000
world
elon musk
artificial intelligence (ai)
ai
antisemitism
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107827/90/1078279055_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a35cac4d1fc47433f027264fe7fef82b.jpg
"Update on where has Grok been &amp; what happened on July 8th. First off, we deeply apologize for the horrific behavior that many experienced," the statement on X read. A thorough investigation revealed that the inappropriate "behavior" was caused by a code update, making it susceptible to user posts on X, including those with extremist content, the developers said, adding that the update is no longer active. The update caused Grok to adopt new principles, including: "You tell like it is and you are not afraid to offend people who are politically correct," as well as "You are extremely skeptical," the developers said. Grok AI was introduced in November 2023. In March 2024, xAI made Grok’s source code publicly available.On July 9, Grok developers announced that xAI is removing controversial statements made by the language model on X, following accusations of antisemitism from the US Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which stated that it identified "antisemitic hate and extremist" rhetoric from Grok. The chatbot also insulted politicians, particularly in Poland and Turkey, which entailed discussions about its potential ban in those countries.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250708/rubio-impostor-uses-ai-to-contact-foreign-ministers-us-officials--reports-1122413630.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107827/90/1078279055_128:0:1835:1280_1920x0_80_0_0_c2da99e4b3e93425f3ff8e726c4c6fb9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
grok developers, elon musk’s xai , antisemitic rhetoric following an invalid update
grok developers, elon musk’s xai , antisemitic rhetoric following an invalid update

Grok Developers Apologize for AI's Insults, Antisemitic Rhetoric

14:49 GMT 12.07.2025
CC0 / / Artificial intelligence brain think
Artificial intelligence brain think - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.07.2025
CC0 / /
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Developers of the Grok AI model from Elon Musk’s xAI issued an apology on Saturday for the AI's "deplorable behavior," which included insulting politicians and using antisemitic rhetoric following an invalid update.
"Update on where has Grok been & what happened on July 8th. First off, we deeply apologize for the horrific behavior that many experienced," the statement on X read.
A thorough investigation revealed that the inappropriate "behavior" was caused by a code update, making it susceptible to user posts on X, including those with extremist content, the developers said, adding that the update is no longer active.
The update caused Grok to adopt new principles, including: "You tell like it is and you are not afraid to offend people who are politically correct," as well as "You are extremely skeptical," the developers said.
Grok AI was introduced in November 2023. In March 2024, xAI made Grok’s source code publicly available.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on as he arrives at the Quai d'Orsay, France's Minister of Foreign Affairs for high-level talks to discuss Ukraine and its security in Paris Thursday, April 17, 2025 - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.07.2025
Americas
Rubio Impostor Uses AI to Contact Foreign Ministers, US Officials – Reports
8 July, 13:40 GMT
On July 9, Grok developers announced that xAI is removing controversial statements made by the language model on X, following accusations of antisemitism from the US Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which stated that it identified "antisemitic hate and extremist" rhetoric from Grok. The chatbot also insulted politicians, particularly in Poland and Turkey, which entailed discussions about its potential ban in those countries.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала