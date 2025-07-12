https://sputnikglobe.com/20250712/grok-developers-apologize-for-ais-insults-antisemitic-rhetoric-1122431424.html

Grok Developers Apologize for AI's Insults, Antisemitic Rhetoric

Developers of the Grok AI model from Elon Musk’s xAI issued an apology on Saturday for the AI's "deplorable behavior," which included insulting politicians and using antisemitic rhetoric following an invalid update.

2025-07-12T14:49+0000

world

elon musk

artificial intelligence (ai)

ai

antisemitism

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107827/90/1078279055_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_a35cac4d1fc47433f027264fe7fef82b.jpg

"Update on where has Grok been & what happened on July 8th. First off, we deeply apologize for the horrific behavior that many experienced," the statement on X read. A thorough investigation revealed that the inappropriate "behavior" was caused by a code update, making it susceptible to user posts on X, including those with extremist content, the developers said, adding that the update is no longer active. The update caused Grok to adopt new principles, including: "You tell like it is and you are not afraid to offend people who are politically correct," as well as "You are extremely skeptical," the developers said. Grok AI was introduced in November 2023. In March 2024, xAI made Grok’s source code publicly available.On July 9, Grok developers announced that xAI is removing controversial statements made by the language model on X, following accusations of antisemitism from the US Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which stated that it identified "antisemitic hate and extremist" rhetoric from Grok. The chatbot also insulted politicians, particularly in Poland and Turkey, which entailed discussions about its potential ban in those countries.

2025

