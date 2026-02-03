International
Putin Holds Phone Talks With Saudi Crown Prince - Kremlin
Putin Holds Phone Talks With Saudi Crown Prince - Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
"A telephone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Crown Prince and Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud," the Kremlin said in a statement. The two parties discussed joint work within the OPEC+ format to ensure global energy market stability, the Kremlin added. The parties confirmed that bilateral relations between Russia and Saudi Arabia have become multifaceted and mutually beneficial, the statement also said.
Putin Holds Phone Talks With Saudi Crown Prince - Kremlin

14:58 GMT 03.02.2026
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a telephone conversation with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
"A telephone conversation took place between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Crown Prince and Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud," the Kremlin said in a statement.
The two parties discussed joint work within the OPEC+ format to ensure global energy market stability, the Kremlin added.
"It was agreed to continue to take joint steps to deepen cooperation in the political, trade, economic, and humanitarian spheres," the statement read.
The parties confirmed that bilateral relations between Russia and Saudi Arabia have become multifaceted and mutually beneficial, the statement also said.
