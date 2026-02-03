https://sputnikglobe.com/20260203/russian-armed-forces-strike-ukrainian-energy-and-infrastructure-facilities-1123573206.html
Russian Armed Forces Strike Ukrainian Energy and Infrastructure Facilities
Russian military launched an overnight massive retaliatory strike against enterprises of the defense industry complex of Ukraine and energy facilities used in their interests, as well as storage and assembly sites for long-range drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"A massive strike has been carried out with long-range high-precision ground- and air-based weapons, and strike unmanned aerial vehicles, against enterprises of Ukraine's military-industrial complex and energy facilities," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Vostok battlegroup
has eliminated over 420 Ukrainian soldiers
Ukraine has also lost over 385 soldiers in battles with the Tsentr battlegroup