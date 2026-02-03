International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Armed Forces Strike Ukrainian Energy and Infrastructure Facilities
Russian Armed Forces Strike Ukrainian Energy and Infrastructure Facilities
Russian military launched an overnight massive retaliatory strike against enterprises of the defense industry complex of Ukraine and energy facilities used in their interests, as well as storage and assembly sites for long-range drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"A massive strike has been carried out with long-range high-precision ground- and air-based weapons, and strike unmanned aerial vehicles, against enterprises of Ukraine's military-industrial complex and energy facilities," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian Armed Forces Strike Ukrainian Energy and Infrastructure Facilities

12:29 GMT 03.02.2026
Russian snipers of the special-purpose unit of the Battlegroup Tsentr move to a position
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian military launched an overnight massive retaliatory strike against enterprises of the defense industry complex of Ukraine and energy facilities used in their interests, as well as storage and assembly sites for long-range drones, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
"A massive strike has been carried out with long-range high-precision ground- and air-based weapons, and strike unmanned aerial vehicles, against enterprises of Ukraine's military-industrial complex and energy facilities," the ministry said in a statement.
