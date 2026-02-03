Trump Hints at 'Good News' on Ukraine Talks

International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
US President Donald Trump said Monday that Washington's negotiations on Russia and Ukraine are progressing successfully.
Trump highlighted that it is the first time he has made such an assessment.While speaking with reporters, he downplayed the UN's role in the process, saying, "The UN is involved a little bit."
03:13 GMT 03.02.2026 (Updated: 04:13 GMT 03.02.2026)
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Donald Trump speaks with reporters before boarding Marine One on South Lawn of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Washington
US President Donald Trump said Monday that Washington's negotiations on Russia and Ukraine are progressing successfully.
“I think we are doing very well with Ukraine and Russia,” Trump said.
Trump highlighted that it is the first time he has made such an assessment.
While speaking with reporters, he downplayed the UN's role in the process, saying, "The UN is involved a little bit."
