Trump Hints at 'Good News' on Ukraine Talks
Sputnik International
US President Donald Trump said Monday that Washington's negotiations on Russia and Ukraine are progressing successfully.
Trump highlighted that it is the first time he has made such an assessment.While speaking with reporters, he downplayed the UN's role in the process, saying, "The UN is involved a little bit."
US President Donald Trump said Monday that Washington's negotiations on Russia and Ukraine are progressing successfully.
“I think we are doing very well with Ukraine and Russia,” Trump said.
Trump highlighted that it is the first time he has made such an assessment.
While speaking with reporters, he downplayed the UN's role in the process, saying, "The UN is involved a little bit."