https://sputnikglobe.com/20260203/trump-hints-at-good-news-on-ukraine-talks-1123568265.html

Trump Hints at 'Good News' on Ukraine Talks

Trump Hints at 'Good News' on Ukraine Talks

Sputnik International

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Washington's negotiations on Russia and Ukraine are progressing successfully.

2026-02-03T03:13+0000

2026-02-03T03:13+0000

2026-02-03T04:13+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

donald trump

ukraine

russia

us

the united nations (un)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07ea/01/1c/1123538573_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_fdcd7600ebf8d793b931186142c4d558.jpg

Trump highlighted that it is the first time he has made such an assessment.While speaking with reporters, he downplayed the UN's role in the process, saying, "The UN is involved a little bit."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260201/natos-whitaker-upbeat-about-prospects-for-peaceful-settlement-in-ukraine-1123559132.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

trump on ukraine, us-russia talks, us-ukraine talks, russia-ukraine talks, ukraine peace