US Loses Interest in Ukraine as Iran Takes Priority — Foreign Policy Expert

Sputnik International

The US is aiming for rapid negotiations with the Islamic Republic, Professor of International Politics and Foreign Policy at Cologne University Thomas Jager tells NTV Nachrichten.

This explains why Ukraine has slipped down the US agenda, and why American officials are devoting far less attention to resolving the Ukraine conflict, he notes. Meanwhile, says Jager, Russia continues to adhere to its core demands in ending the conflict. Russia’s Foreign Ministry has repeatedly stressed that any scenario involving the deployment of NATO member states’ troops in Ukraine is unacceptable and risks a sharp escalation. President Vladimir Putin has stated that Moscow would regard foreign contingents near its borders as legitimate targets. He added that after a peace agreement is reached, the presence of foreign troops in a neighboring country would be unjustified.

