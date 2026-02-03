https://sputnikglobe.com/20260203/us-sending-signals-to-iran-talks-possible-but-proposal-tantamount-to-ultimatum--ryabkov-1123569571.html
US Sending Signals to Iran Talks Possible, But Proposal Tantamount to Ultimatum – Ryabkov
US Sending Signals to Iran Talks Possible, But Proposal Tantamount to Ultimatum – Ryabkov
Sputnik International
The United States is sending signals to Iran that it is possible to negotiate, but what is being proposed is tantamount to an ultimatum, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.
2026-02-03T08:37+0000
2026-02-03T08:37+0000
2026-02-03T08:37+0000
world
sergey ryabkov
tehran
us
iran
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1d/1123380500_0:108:3072:1836_1920x0_80_0_0_d0af892c5b2afecbd9b84193e19e11c2.jpg
"The [US President Donald] Trump administration is sending signals to Tehran that there is an opportunity to reach an agreement, but it is another matter on what basis and on what terms. What is being proposed, in my opinion, is tantamount to an ultimatum to Tehran," Ryabkov told reporters.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260203/us-loses-interest-in-ukraine-as-iran-takes-priority--foreign-policy-expert-1123568718.html
tehran
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1d/1123380500_165:0:2896:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_548356769a359f09ff833ee44063905a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
us, iran, talks, proposal, ultimatum, russian deputy foreign minister, ryabkov
us, iran, talks, proposal, ultimatum, russian deputy foreign minister, ryabkov
US Sending Signals to Iran Talks Possible, But Proposal Tantamount to Ultimatum – Ryabkov
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The United States is sending signals to Iran that it is possible to negotiate, but what is being proposed is tantamount to an ultimatum, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.
"The [US President Donald] Trump administration is sending signals to Tehran that there is an opportunity to reach an agreement, but it is another matter on what basis and on what terms. What is being proposed, in my opinion, is tantamount to an ultimatum to Tehran," Ryabkov told reporters.