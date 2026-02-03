International
US Sending Signals to Iran Talks Possible, But Proposal Tantamount to Ultimatum – Ryabkov
US Sending Signals to Iran Talks Possible, But Proposal Tantamount to Ultimatum – Ryabkov
US Sending Signals to Iran Talks Possible, But Proposal Tantamount to Ultimatum – Ryabkov

08:37 GMT 03.02.2026
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The United States is sending signals to Iran that it is possible to negotiate, but what is being proposed is tantamount to an ultimatum, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.
"The [US President Donald] Trump administration is sending signals to Tehran that there is an opportunity to reach an agreement, but it is another matter on what basis and on what terms. What is being proposed, in my opinion, is tantamount to an ultimatum to Tehran," Ryabkov told reporters.
