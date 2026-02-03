https://sputnikglobe.com/20260203/us-sending-signals-to-iran-talks-possible-but-proposal-tantamount-to-ultimatum--ryabkov-1123569571.html

US Sending Signals to Iran Talks Possible, But Proposal Tantamount to Ultimatum – Ryabkov

US Sending Signals to Iran Talks Possible, But Proposal Tantamount to Ultimatum – Ryabkov

Sputnik International

The United States is sending signals to Iran that it is possible to negotiate, but what is being proposed is tantamount to an ultimatum, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Tuesday.

2026-02-03T08:37+0000

2026-02-03T08:37+0000

2026-02-03T08:37+0000

world

sergey ryabkov

tehran

us

iran

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/0c/1d/1123380500_0:108:3072:1836_1920x0_80_0_0_d0af892c5b2afecbd9b84193e19e11c2.jpg

"The [US President Donald] Trump administration is sending signals to Tehran that there is an opportunity to reach an agreement, but it is another matter on what basis and on what terms. What is being proposed, in my opinion, is tantamount to an ultimatum to Tehran," Ryabkov told reporters.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260203/us-loses-interest-in-ukraine-as-iran-takes-priority--foreign-policy-expert-1123568718.html

tehran

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2026

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, iran, talks, proposal, ultimatum, russian deputy foreign minister, ryabkov