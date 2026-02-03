International
Venezuela Appoints Diplomat Plasencia as Representative to US
Venezuela Appoints Diplomat Plasencia as Representative to US
Sputnik International
Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez appointed Felix Plasencia as the country's representative to the United States, and discussed further joint work on the bilateral agenda with US envoy Laura Dogu, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said.
Following the meeting between interim President Delcy Rodríguez and US Chargé d’Affaires Laura Dogu, Venezuela has appointed Félix Plasencia as its diplomatic representative to Washington.Plasencia, a former foreign minister, will be stationed in the US to "accelerate diplomatic work" on a "common agenda.""Starting today, the diplomatic representative of the United States government is in Caracas, and our diplomatic representative Felix Plasencia will soon arrive in Washington to accelerate diplomatic and political work, as well as the development of a common agenda in the economic, political, and social spheres," Gil said following the meeting between Rodriguez and Dogu on Monday.
03:39 GMT 03.02.2026 (Updated: 04:21 GMT 03.02.2026)
Following the meeting between interim President Delcy Rodríguez and US Chargé d’Affaires Laura Dogu, Venezuela has appointed Félix Plasencia as its diplomatic representative to Washington.
Plasencia, a former foreign minister, will be stationed in the US to "accelerate diplomatic work" on a "common agenda."
"Starting today, the diplomatic representative of the United States government is in Caracas, and our diplomatic representative Felix Plasencia will soon arrive in Washington to accelerate diplomatic and political work, as well as the development of a common agenda in the economic, political, and social spheres," Gil said following the meeting between Rodriguez and Dogu on Monday.
