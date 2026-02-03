https://sputnikglobe.com/20260203/venezuela-appoints-diplomat-plasencia-as-representative-to-us-1123568382.html
Venezuela Appoints Diplomat Plasencia as Representative to US
Venezuela Appoints Diplomat Plasencia as Representative to US
Sputnik International
Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez appointed Felix Plasencia as the country's representative to the United States, and discussed further joint work on the bilateral agenda with US envoy Laura Dogu, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said.
2026-02-03T03:39+0000
2026-02-03T03:39+0000
2026-02-03T04:21+0000
americas
us
delcy rodriguez
dario gil
venezuela
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/09/1090601280_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f83f6f3fbb9108ec6df8b7f30bcc9891.jpg
Following the meeting between interim President Delcy Rodríguez and US Chargé d’Affaires Laura Dogu, Venezuela has appointed Félix Plasencia as its diplomatic representative to Washington.Plasencia, a former foreign minister, will be stationed in the US to "accelerate diplomatic work" on a "common agenda.""Starting today, the diplomatic representative of the United States government is in Caracas, and our diplomatic representative Felix Plasencia will soon arrive in Washington to accelerate diplomatic and political work, as well as the development of a common agenda in the economic, political, and social spheres," Gil said following the meeting between Rodriguez and Dogu on Monday.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260202/venezuela-sends-first-ever-export-cargo-of-liquefied-petroleum-gas-1123562367.html
americas
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/0b/09/1090601280_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4f3c9532dfd1c14086463b8528d16ac3.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
venezuela-us relations, us-venezuela relations, venezuelan envoy to us, félix plasencia us
venezuela-us relations, us-venezuela relations, venezuelan envoy to us, félix plasencia us
Venezuela Appoints Diplomat Plasencia as Representative to US
03:39 GMT 03.02.2026 (Updated: 04:21 GMT 03.02.2026)
Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez appointed Felix Plasencia as the country's representative to the United States, and discussed further joint work on the bilateral agenda with US envoy Laura Dogu, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil said.
Following the meeting between interim President Delcy Rodríguez and US Chargé d’Affaires Laura Dogu, Venezuela has appointed Félix Plasencia as its diplomatic representative to Washington.
Plasencia, a former foreign minister, will be stationed in the US to "accelerate diplomatic work" on a "common agenda."
"Starting today, the diplomatic representative of the United States government is in Caracas, and our diplomatic representative Felix Plasencia will soon arrive in Washington to accelerate diplomatic and political work, as well as the development of a common agenda in the economic, political, and social spheres," Gil said following the meeting between Rodriguez and Dogu on Monday.